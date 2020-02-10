%MINIFYHTML7eda562b45f4193656bf57e7e700c3f511% %MINIFYHTML7eda562b45f4193656bf57e7e700c3f512%

Luke Fickell has earned the luxury of patience. He rebuilt Cincinnati football into something extraordinary, and so he can wait comfortably until an extraordinary opportunity presents itself.

This does not mean that it is an easy game to play. When Fickell said no at any time during the weekend For the good people in the state of Michigan who offered to make it even richer than it already is, it took a path that many coaches with comparable talent and achievements were not brave enough to do.

He is betting on his own ability, for the advantages inherent in Cincinnati and what he has done, both to revive it and to improve it, by transmitting greater immediate wealth.

Now is the time for the university to also do something bold: offer Fickell the kind of security that could delay his departure until only the best promotion is available to him. The Bearcats can never afford Power 5 money unless they end up in some way at a Power 5 conference. However, they can afford to pay money to Cincinnati for a longer period of time, a decade, for example, and give it to the Current Bearcats football coach the security of knowing that at least he will be the future Bearcats football coach.

That is one of the only fears of a coach in this situation: What happens if I reject this money and get a bad break or a bad boss and get fired here? At least if I go there and canned, I will have earned all that money.

That's why there are so few Mark Fews.

Cincinnati has a new athletic director, John Cunningham, who would be wise not to make the same decisions as his predecessor. Fickell took over a program that had consistently ranked with the best in his league, even when he transformed from the US Conference. UU. To the Great East in America, until Tommy Tuberville arrived in the city and burned everything.

I'm not sorry. That is not the best metaphor to use; burning it would have required some effort.

Mark Dantonio built the foundation almost 20 years ago with his recruitment. Then, Brian Kelly made the Cincinnatians worry about the Bearcats because of the strength of their personality and the success of the team. It peaked a decade ago with a perfect regular season and a Big East title.

Fickell restored that degree of success in just three seasons, with an appearance in the 2019 AAC championship game and the Birmingham Bowl victory over Boston College. Most of the holders of that team remain. That is one of the reasons why Fickell also does it. He knows that if this goes well, there will be more opportunities next winter.

Michigan State has been an excellent soccer program, even playing in the 2015 University Soccer Playoff. However, only a Spartan would deny it, it is the fourth best job in their own division. Life in the Big Ten East means not only trying to take the steam train from the state of Ohio, but also having to quickly pass through Penn State and Michigan to get there.

No one knows what jobs as head coach of college football could open after the 2020 season. There may be several more advantages than MSU. Or not. That is another bet that Fickell is taking.

However, Cincinnati should be something safe for him. That's where long-term extension becomes a factor, not to ensure that it will remain a Bearcat for a decade, but to ensure that that option remains.

Fickell should move from Cincinnati whenever he wants, not when he needs it. Making a difference may depend on the administration of Cincinnati.