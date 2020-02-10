Will John Abraham be seen in a triple role in Attack?

It's an exciting time for all John Abraham fans, as the actor has three great action-packed thrillers in 2020: Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyamev Jayate 2. Speaking of his exciting roles, John Abraham spoke with a daily leader and gave Some exciting details. The actor has revealed that he could be seen in a triple role in Attack. During an interview with a leading newspaper, John dropped the track by saying there could be a John vs. John scenario. The actor also said that Milap Zaveri is in the process of developing a "few,quot; characters for the film and wants John to interpret them as well.

John Abraham will also be seen in the sequel to Ek Villain 2. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. This is his first collaboration with Mohit Suri and he will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur on the screen.