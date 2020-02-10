Why were Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce missing in the Oscar 2020 segment?

You have questions and The Academy has answers!

During the Oscar Sunday night broadcast 2020, Billie eilish He has the honors of leading the In Memoriam part of the show.

The Grammy winner paid tribute to a variety of behind-the-scenes actors, writers and team members who died during the past year. But for many pop culture fans, they were a bit confused about why Luke Perry Y Cameron Boyce They did not appear on the show.

On Monday morning, the Academy issued a statement that sheds light on the decision process.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscar In Memoriam segment," the statement said. "An executive committee representing each branch considers the list and makes selections for television broadcasting based on limited available time. All submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered at the Oscar.com Gallery ".