Why voting by order of preference is having a moment

The presidential election years always raise big questions about the way we vote, partly because the process can be a bit complicated.

Assemblies in particular have been ridiculed as outdated, opaque or inaccessible. His critics received a significant boost last week, when the Iowa caucus was plagued by technological and human errors, which delayed the results and plunged the first official vote of the 2020 campaign into chaos.

But even before Iowa, a new idea was becoming fashionable by 2020: voting in order of preference. At least four states that have relied on committees to elect their Democratic presidential candidates: Alaska, Kansas, Hawaii and Wyoming, will use the method to select their delegates this year.

The classified election changes the act of voting itself by allowing people to change their support from losing candidates to more viable options as the field narrows, essentially doing on paper what the caucusgoers have normally done in person. Versions of it had two high-profile examples in the real world this weekend: the Irish election and the best film at the Academy Awards.