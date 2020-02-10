Why voting by order of preference is having a moment

The presidential election years always raise big questions about the way we vote, partly because the process can be a bit complicated.
Assemblies in particular have been ridiculed as outdated, opaque or inaccessible. His critics received a significant boost last week, when the Iowa caucus was plagued by technological and human errors, which delayed the results and plunged the first official vote of the 2020 campaign into chaos.
But even before Iowa, a new idea was becoming fashionable by 2020: voting in order of preference. At least four states that have relied on committees to elect their Democratic presidential candidates: Alaska, Kansas, Hawaii and Wyoming, will use the method to select their delegates this year.
The classified election changes the act of voting itself by allowing people to change their support from losing candidates to more viable options as the field narrows, essentially doing on paper what the caucusgoers have normally done in person. Versions of it had two high-profile examples in the real world this weekend: the Irish election and the best film at the Academy Awards.
It has a complicated history and comes in many forms, but voting by classified election has won converts in the United States in recent years. Several cities now use it in municipal elections. Maine uses it for some state and federal elections, although many Republicans there I wish it weren't. And presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Bill Weld and Elizabeth Warren have been excited about the idea.
How does it work?
On a classified election ballot, voters can classify the candidates they like instead of just choosing one. The process varies; a presidential election of classified election and an election of mayor of classified election would be structured differently.
But here is a simple version: in a single-winner election, if no candidate receives the majority of the first-choice votes, the last-place candidate is eliminated and those who marked that candidate as No. 1 get their second option told.
That can continue for several rounds until a majority candidate emerges.
With an orderly election, voters can support outside candidates without worrying about wasting their ballots. And candidates can only win with the support, or at least tolerance, of the majority of the electorate, which can help prevent polarization.
That contrasts with the plurality or "first step after office,quot; elections that are typical in the United States, in which candidates can win even if the majority of voters oppose them, as long as the opposition is fractured.
Where did this idea come from?
Voting by rank election has recently gained a reputation as a new progressive reform. But its history is long.
The multi-seat version, in which candidates are chosen to occupy multiple seats, was promoted by the philosopher John Stuart Mill in 1861. William Ware, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a single-winner version about a decade ago after.
There was a wave of interest in the election election ballot in the United States about a century ago, aided by the controversial presidential elections of 1912, when Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft essentially divided the Republican vote, and Woodrow Wilson, the Democrat, won .
That helped strengthen the case of electoral reform and a number of cities, including Ashtabula, Ohio; Kalamazoo, Mich .; and New York City, experimented with voting forms in order of preference.
The practice fell out of favor in many places once it was no longer useful to those in power. But now several cities, including San Francisco; Cambridge, Mass .; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Santa Fe, N.M., use voting in order of preference. Even New York City joined that train (again) in a voting referendum in November.
Jack Santucci, an assistant professor of policy teaching at Drexel University, said voting by orderly election begins to look attractive when an electorate faces the right combination of polarization and fragmentation, for example, when a party or candidate maintains the control with the support of only a plurality of voters, while opposition groups are fractured.
Something like that seems to be developing now in the United States, where President Trump's base of support is strong but not especially broad, and where the Democrats are dealing with some internal division.
Voting versions in order of preference are also used in national elections in Malta, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and Australia.
The classified election can make the policy a bit more stable and even "a bit boring," said Ben Reilly, a professor of social science at the University of Western Australia. "Even in an electorate where there is a wide diversity of views, the winner will be a candidate who can reach that midpoint."
What are the arguments for and against?
Advocates of the classified election say it can make the campaign less divisive. Classified election elections sometimes engender campaign videos like this or this, in which smiling opponents stand side by side and encourage people to vote for both.
Candidates are more civil when they have an incentive to appeal to voters as a second or third option, said David O'Brien, a staff attorney for FairVote, an organization that promotes voting in order of preference.
"When you leave an elementary school, you end up having a nominee who has more support, and the elementary school itself probably hasn't been as cruel and bitter as you might have seen otherwise," he said.
FairVote also says that voting by order of preference can increase participation, open the political playing field and mitigate the power of money in politics.
Vicki Hiatt, president of the Kansas Democratic Party, said she expected more participation in this year's presidential primaries in the state. He added that people were happy to vote without having to develop strategies on eligibility.
"Sometimes they vote for the lesser of the two evils," he said. “Then most people have told me:‘ This is great. Now I can vote for who I really want. "
Critics of the classified election say it can change electoral policy unpredictably, cost money or reduce participation. And in some states and cities where the classified election has been put to the vote, opponents argued that the cause was supported by dark money or other external financing.
In 2018, Paul LePage, a Republican governor of Maine who had won two terms without a majority, called the election vote classified as "the most horrible thing in the world,quot; and questioned its constitutionality. Republicans in Maine still fight him today.
And in New York in November, the members of the N.A.A.C.P. and the black, Latin and Asian Caucus of the City Council ruled against the vote in order of preference. They were partly concerned that it could harm the candidates of color and that a more complicated vote could reduce participation.
"It's not just about this fluff about your first option, your second option and your third option, as if you were playing hopscotch," said Adrienne Adams, a Democrat representing parts of southeastern Queens. "This is much more complex than that."
He added that classified ballots could present opportunities for candidates system game. "Voting by classified election only has the potential to erode that voting power for which we have worked so hard," he said.
Jason McDaniel, associate professor of political science at San Francisco State University, said that while voting by order of preference might have intuitive appeal to people who favor reform, it was not a panacea.
"The position of the Democratic Party now is that we need to remove the barriers to voting, and I believe that voting by order of preference is contrary to that," he said. "My research shows that when you do more complicated things, what you do, there will be less participation."
How does voting by classified election affect the results?
Researchers are still trying to figure out if it is easier for external politicians to win under a classified election, and what that could mean for diversity in political representation.
Dr. McDaniel said that because classified election voting "generally benefits people who are well-known or well-known, or who have many campaign funds," there was no guarantee that it would shake the status quo, or that candidates of race or minority political groups would benefit.
There are also concerns about whether the system could allow new forms of foul play. Dr. Santucci said it was possible that in the single-seat version of the vote by classified election, candidates who conspired to take out a lone-colored candidate could leave a race. He and Dr. Reilly have also argued that multiple choice voting with multiple classification could be implemented in badly conceived and deeply unfair ways.
But some research suggests that classified election elections could promote diversity among political representatives. A study conducted in 2018 found that in the Bay Area in California, there were better results for women and women candidates under the system.
Sarah John, author of that study and researcher at the University of Virginia and the Sunlight Foundation, said the classified election was still a fairly new system in the United States.
"It will take some time for researchers to come up with definitive answers about their effects," he said. "Until then, the jury is still out, so to speak, on whether voting by classified election will improve or impair participation and descriptive representation."