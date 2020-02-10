Why the expansion of playoffs proposed by MLB will not encourage teams to spend

MLB is considering an expansion to its playoff format that would include seven playoff teams in each league, with six competing in a top three opening round to get a place in the divisional series, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The change could be implemented as early as 2022.

%MINIFYHTMLa4e6ea0f0c31aa03b98244aef19e0b8811% %MINIFYHTMLa4e6ea0f0c31aa03b98244aef19e0b8812%

Obviously, there are many things to unpack with this idea, and there is no doubt that many baseball fans are upset at the prospect of a new change in the structure of the game. But there is a particular line of thinking that deserves special attention due to the way it will shape the discourse around the concept.

Sherman's report includes the following sentence, presented as a fact:

If more teams are viable for the playoffs, they will spend more to chase a place. A club that is projected internally for, say, 81 victories would think of adding to reach 84-85 and have the possibility of being even one of the seven playoff teams per league.

At first glance, the perspective makes sense. In fact, a select group of clubs may decide to deepen their lists in hopes of trying October baseball. But the conclusion ignores the broader incentive that would create an expanded playoff field: a race towards mediocrity, not excellence.

Why would the average teams chase expensive superstars if they could reach the postseason with a total of victories in the low 80s? Why would the above-average teams try to retain their best players (like Mookie Betts) if they are likely to head to the best of three scenarios regardless of their moves?

In the best case, then, the slight boost in motivation for intermediate teams to improve would void the diminished incentive for good teams to improve, maintaining a status quo that has been heavily criticized for encouraging rich owners to be cheap. In the worst case, the picture would change even more of the arms race for the elite lists that fans deserve.

FAGAN: It's good that someone sued Astros for a poster theft scandal

There are many examples of average teams that have splashed this offseason that in the proposed playoff format might not be so motivated to load. Would the Diamondbacks sign Madison Bumgarner knowing that his team of 85 wins a year ago is probably enough to make it to the playoffs? Would the reds of talent be stocked? Maybe not.

It is a dilemma well explained by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs on Twitter:

In other words, this type of system encourages * more * teams like Boston to exchange their Mookie Betts, not less. Create a system in which any team that doesn't have a good chance at the # 1 seed * should * focus on winning ~ 87 games. – Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 10, 2020

Perhaps there are reasons why an expanded playoff format would work for baseball. Those cases will surely be presented in the coming weeks. But arguing that it would lead to higher equipment spending seems like an exaggeration, and possibly the opposite of what would really happen.