Why Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse are raising their eyebrows after the Oscars

What's really going on between Lili reinhart Y Cole Sprouse?

%MINIFYHTMLb291faeae5cc1dee3df6bd4e307a244213% %MINIFYHTMLb291faeae5cc1dee3df6bd4e307a244214%

the Riverdale The co-stars, who have been dating and dating for the past few years, raised their eyebrows on Sunday night when they decided to pose separately in the star-filled lounge Vanity fair party in Beverly Hills after the Oscar 2020 Awards. Although it is known that celebrities like to keep their romance quite private, Lili, 23, and Cole, 27, have posed together for important red carpet events in the past, such as the Met Gala. Therefore, their decision to pose separately has generated speculation about the state of their relationship.

%MINIFYHTMLb291faeae5cc1dee3df6bd4e307a244215% %MINIFYHTMLb291faeae5cc1dee3df6bd4e307a244216%

"Lili and Cole arrived at the same time, but they didn't see them hanging out together," a source told E! News, adding that Cole spent most of his time at the party with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouseand Dylan's girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin. "Cole and Dylan were together most of the night with Barbara, but they didn't see any interaction between them and Lili."