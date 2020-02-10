Why Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse are raising their eyebrows after the Oscars

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
What's really going on between Lili reinhart Y Cole Sprouse?
the Riverdale The co-stars, who have been dating and dating for the past few years, raised their eyebrows on Sunday night when they decided to pose separately in the star-filled lounge Vanity fair party in Beverly Hills after the Oscar 2020 Awards. Although it is known that celebrities like to keep their romance quite private, Lili, 23, and Cole, 27, have posed together for important red carpet events in the past, such as the Met Gala. Therefore, their decision to pose separately has generated speculation about the state of their relationship.
"Lili and Cole arrived at the same time, but they didn't see them hanging out together," a source told E! News, adding that Cole spent most of his time at the party with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouseand Dylan's girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin. "Cole and Dylan were together most of the night with Barbara, but they didn't see any interaction between them and Lili."
According to the source, Lili was dating his wife. Riverdale co-stars during the party. "Lili was with Camila Mendes Y Madelaine Petsch", share the source." Everyone took pictures at the portrait studio and headed to the main bar for a drink together. "
This speculation about the state of Lili and Cole's relationship comes a few days after the couple apparently stopped following on Instagram. Although, Lili then cleared the rumors, narration his fans shouldn't "get scared,quot; and that there was only one "technical error on Instagram."
Currently, the stars are still on the social media platform.
Lili and Cole first caused rumors of romance in 2017, when they were seen packing at the PDA at Comic-Con. Over the years, Cole and Lili have been honored in social networks with good publications, but do not share much in regards to their relationship.
As Cole said GQ In 2019, "It's not something we hide, or it's not something we show. It's just something that exists."
ME! The news has reached the representatives of Lili and Cole for comments.
