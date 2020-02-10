Why Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more were MIA at the Oscars 2020?

And so, there are other Academy Awards in the books.

On Sunday, the 2020 Oscars brought together the most important names to celebrate the achievements of the year in the cinema, delivering several moments of history in the process. The stars looked like Brad Pitt he took home his first Oscar in acting, Parasite director-screenwriter Bong Joon Ho swept the competition with four historic victories, Laura Dern He became the first actor in a Netflix production to win an Oscar, Jojo Rabbit director-screenwriter-star Taika Waititi He became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar, and much more.

The night was also full of memorable performances. Among them was Janelle Monáe, which started the night with an electric mix that revolves around the best nominated films. For its part Idina Menzel He took the stage with nine other Elsas around the world. Then, Billie eilish Y Chrissy Metz made his debut at the Academy Awards with poignant interpretations of The Beatles"Yesterday,quot; and the Oscar-nominated song "I & # 39; m Standing With You,quot;, respectively.

For the winner of the most shocking moment of the night, that was Eminem and his amazing performance of "Lose Yourself,quot;, which justified some amazing reactions from the crowd.