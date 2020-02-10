Why Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more were MIA at the Oscars 2020?

And so, there are other Academy Awards in the books.
On Sunday, the 2020 Oscars brought together the most important names to celebrate the achievements of the year in the cinema, delivering several moments of history in the process. The stars looked like Brad Pitt he took home his first Oscar in acting, Parasite director-screenwriter Bong Joon Ho swept the competition with four historic victories, Laura Dern He became the first actor in a Netflix production to win an Oscar, Jojo Rabbit director-screenwriter-star Taika Waititi He became the first person of Maori descent to win an Oscar, and much more.
The night was also full of memorable performances. Among them was Janelle Monáe, which started the night with an electric mix that revolves around the best nominated films. For its part Idina Menzel He took the stage with nine other Elsas around the world. Then, Billie eilish Y Chrissy Metz made his debut at the Academy Awards with poignant interpretations of The Beatles"Yesterday,quot; and the Oscar-nominated song "I & # 39; m Standing With You,quot;, respectively.
For the winner of the most shocking moment of the night, that was Eminem and his amazing performance of "Lose Yourself,quot;, which justified some amazing reactions from the crowd.
But even in the midst of all the glamor and the amazing moments, we couldn't help but notice that some of our favorite stars were lacking in emotion. From scheduling conflicts and snubbing to illnesses and organizing parties to watch at home, these are the celebrities who were MIA at the 2020 Oscars:
JB LACROIX / AFP / Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Just out of their 2020 Super Bowl halftime show and sitting in the front row at New York Fashion Week, many expected the "Jenny of the block,quot; to dazzle at the Oscars. Unfortunately, he did not receive a nomination for his role as Ramona in Hustlers, but she was present at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2020.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Taylor Swift
2020 has had a busy start for the singer of "The Man,quot;, who recently celebrated the release of her Netflix documentary Miss americana at the Sundance Film Festival. Swift and her boyfriend Joe alwyn he skipped the big show last night, since she Cats original song "Beautiful Ghosts,quot; and his movie Harriet He didn't make the Oscar shortlist.
John Salangsang / REX / Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner
A frequent assistant of the Vanity Fair Party, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star He was busy on the East Coast serving several outfits at New York Fashion Week. His famous sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Y Kylie Jenner He held the fort at the party full of stars.
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
Priyanka Chopra
Unable to attend the Oscars for an undisclosed reason, the Quantico Alumbre went to Twitter during the awards ceremony to organize a #PCOscarParty this year. Excited to see the night unfold, she shared her reactions and got engaged to fans during the Oscars.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
With Pernicious nominated for makeup and hairstyle, it seemed obvious that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith The star would be present to cheer on the Disney team. But unfortunately, she was busy filming her next movie Marvel: the Eternal in London.
Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic
Jamie Foxx
One of our favorites to see on the red carpet, the Just mercy The actor couldn't do it because he felt bad. Actually, I was scheduled to perform at the Oscar Bryon Allen Gala viewing party this year.
David Livingston / Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Looking from home seemed to be a trend this year. The old loves decided to stay and watch the Oscars from their home theater. To make the night even better, they settled down and enjoyed some Shake Shack. "One of my favorite ways to see #oscars: at home, sweating, eating Shake Shack," he wrote on Instagram. "Let the games begin ..!"
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic
Amy Schumer
Before the Academy Awards, the new mother turned to social networks to share how she will see the great show. "If you had told me this year that I would be home again watching the Oscars in my sports pants, I would have believed you. # It makes sense," she captioned her Instagram post, where she, husband Chris Fischer and you can see your beloved puppy enjoying a day instead of hitting the red carpet.
