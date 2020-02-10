Why do the Bruins continue to fight the Red Wings, the worst in the league?

%MINIFYHTMLc7580612de05c2cb850ae8588ceaf83211% %MINIFYHTMLc7580612de05c2cb850ae8588ceaf83212%

COMMENTARY

It was a quick change for the Boston Bruins after a convincing 4-2 victory against the Arizona Coyotes less than 24 hours earlier. A handful of questions followed the team on their 700-mile journey west to Motor City, including Jeremy Lauzon's fate after his head on Derek Stepan.

What was not evident was the health and availability of Bruins goalkeeper Jaroslav Halak, who was the scheduled starter and who would normally have assumed the responsibilities of netminder in the second consecutive game. But Halak's apparent upper body injury paved the way for Tuukka Rask to make his first outing on consecutive days since November 2016.

Rask had little time to address any wear after the start of Saturday. Meanwhile, Detroit wasted no time testing Rask's preparation, breaking the net prematurely, in part due to a Marchand shot penalty. But the Bruins defended themselves and beat the Red Wings 12-6 in the first frame.

Detroit struck first in the second period with a goal from Brendan Perlini just two minutes and seven seconds, who shot past Rask's glove on the other side of the net to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

The Bruins responded early in the third, and the hometown boy, Torey Krug, took care of David Pastrnak's fabulous diet. It was not enough. Andreas Athanasiou scored two unanswered goals, including an eventual empty cap, to give Detroit the 3-1 victory.

This is what we learned after the humble Red Wings broke the streak of six consecutive Bruins victories.

Bernier and the Red Wings have the Bruins number.

Well, there have only been two regular season games. But in both cases, it seemed strange that, despite the disparity of 48 points in the standings, the Red Wings have managed to win all four points in their two clashes this season (and the last five games they have played against each other) .

Not to forget, in November, the Bruins marched to Detroit and dropped an ugly 4-2 decision against the same team, in a situation disturbingly similar to Sunday.

That feeling when you're the best team in the NHL but still losing to the historically bad Detroit Red Wings pic.twitter.com/5cotnVp18w – Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 9, 2020

The Red Wings are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games and feel like last in the league, but sometimes all that is needed is for a good opponent to enter the building to build momentum. And this year, that team has been the Boston Bruins.

As in the first meeting, the Bruins encountered problems solving the puzzle of Jonathan Bernier. The Red Wings netminder has stopped 67 of 70 shots in the two meetings, including 40 in Sunday's victory.

"He stopped the record really well, and I mean that's what he does, right? He gets paid to stop the record." Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after the game. "We made plays around him and we didn't finish them."

"(Bernier) seems to play well when we play them," Krug added. "I was feeling it tonight, and even when I couldn't see the record, I would find a way to hit it … It seems they get very excited to play with us." So, whatever the reason, it is a difficult confrontation for us. I don't think we've really sunk too much, we play well, we just have to find a way to get the disk to the bottom of the net. "

The Boston power game fought to gain traction.

The 26.3 percent rate of Bruins in the power game is only in second place after the Edmonton Oilers. His 2 by 4 performance against the Coyotes once again demonstrated that it is easy to fall into the illusion of showing consistency night after night.

However, against a Red Wings squad that has killed less than 75 percent of their penalties, the Bruins power game fought to gain traction. The usually powerful unit of human advantage accumulated only eight shots on the net in its 0 by 4 display, including a brief 5 against 3 in the first period.

Cassidy's squad had its chances, particularly in uniform strength. But the Bruins could not capitalize on a frustrating afternoon highlighted by Chris Wagner who lost an open net in a Charlie McAvoy configuration in an attempt to tie 2-2 in the third period.

Chris Wagner will have nightmares about this pic.twitter.com/7ew7Z0fTe3 – Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) February 9, 2020

"Two strikers lose open nets, at some point that cost him again, and today he did," Cassidy said. "We made plays around (Bernier), we don't finish them. They are open networks, you have to knock them down and finish them."