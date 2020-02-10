Why are the Redskins the best players of Philip Rivers in the free agency of the NFL 2020?

The carousel of NFL veteran quarterbacks has begun to turn by 2020. While we wait if Tom Brady will leave the Patriots in free agency, we receive confirmation on Monday that Philip Rivers and the Chargers will separate.

According to the first odds, the Redskins are out of the five potential landing places as the second Rivers NFL team after 16 seasons with Los Angeles and San Diego. But even though Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Oakland are among the other teams that are considering a QB change, Washington represents the most comfortable situation for Rivers and, therefore, the best option.

The Redskins now have Ron Rivera with his defensive-minded coach and Scott Turner as his offensive coordinator. Rivera was the defensive coordinator of the 2008-10 Chargers, which is also the best three-year stretch of the Rivers race. That also came under offensive head coach Norv Turner, Scott's father.

When it comes to landing landing points for the quarterback at the end of the race, familiarity is everything. The Redskins would provide Rivers with much of that. They are also a sneaky place for Rivers because their QB situation is more unstable than you think.

Washington selected Dwayne Haskins in 15th place overall in 2019, but that was with former team president Bruce Allen, who was fired in December. There was also a disconnect with former coach Jay Gruden, who was fired in October. Haskins was not exactly Gruden's type of QB, and Haskins' slow development in relation to his first-round teammates Kyler Murray (Cardinals) and Daniel Jones (Giants) was evident.

Although Haskins finished his rookie season with two solid initial performances against the Eagles and the Giants, that was in a different offense dyed by the West Coast under interim coach Bill Callahan. The Redskins with Turner are bringing a mix of Erhardt-Perkins and Air Coryell concepts that 38-year-old Rivers knows from the inside out as the basic element of his career.

The new Redskins staff is essentially starting over with Haskins and with his 2019 bridge option, Case Keenum, entering free agency. His return to Rivers makes a lot of sense since Haskins faces the additional challenge of learning a new scheme. Although Washington is hopeful about Alex Smith, it is still unlikely that he can be healthy enough after his terrifying leg injury of 2018 to contribute in 2020.

Rivers also might not have the same appeal for other teams, since the open QB market could be flooded with Brady, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Marcus Mariota and Keenum, even with Dak Prescott and Drew Brees probably out of the table . There are only a few safe jobs to start, and Rivers comes from one of its most inefficient seasons that included 20 interceptions.

Both Rivera and Turner may need Rivers to keep the Redskins more competitive after a 3-13 season, Rivers may need them to relive the solid veteran game he had in 2018. With Washington, Rivers is also not far from the southeast.

In Florida, where Rivers has just relocated his family, Miami could be fine with Ryan Fitzpatrick as a bridge for another season, and in Tampa Bay, Bruce Arians probably wants to avoid another rotation-prone gunman if the team moves out of Winston.

Rivers to the Redskins may not be the obvious choice, but of all possible partners, it is the best.