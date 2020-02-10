Who used what at the 2020 Academy Awards?

The 92 Academy Awards brought together some of the most famous actors from last year to recognize the brilliance in the cinema. Like Brad Pitt, who won his first Oscar for Laura Dern, who received another award this season for his role in Marriage Story, this year's Oscars were a party of talents that came together under one roof to celebrate art .
Going hand in hand with greatness, the red carpet of the 92nd edition of one of the most prestigious awards in the world was a glamorous gala. Unconventional outfits, elaborate dresses, sharp tuxedos, the Oscar 2020 red carpet was a show for people who dig style and fashion.
While women did their best to turn their outfits on, we saw handsome men follow the old Hollywood code with tailored suits. Scroll to see who used what at the great Oscar ceremony this year.
Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren
Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta and Colin Jost in Armani
Renee Wellzeger in Armani
John Cho in Zenga and Kerri Haguchi in Monique Huillier
Laura Dern in Armani with mother Diane
Sandra Oh in Elie Saab
Zazie Beetz in Thom Browne
Kenau Reeves in Dolce & Gabbana with mother Patricia
Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren
Lucy Boynton in Chanel and Rami Malek in YSL
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Billie Eillish in Chanel
Timothee Chalamet in Prada
Joaquin Phoenix in Stella McCartney
Gal Gadot in Givenchy
Greta Gerwig in Dior
Regina King in Versace
Olivia Coleman in Stella McCartney
Adam Driver at Burberry and Joane Tucker at Oscar de la Renta
Mindy Kaling at Dolce & Gabbana
Bire Larson in Celine
Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano
Idina Menzel in J Mendel
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Brad Pitt in Brioni
Maya Rudopf in Valentino
Penelope Cruz in Chanel
Chalize Theron in Dior
Leonardo DiCaprio in Armani
Lily Singh in Adeam
Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen
Saoirse Ronan in Gucci
Sigourney Weaver in Dior
Cynthia Erivo in Versace
Billy Porter at Giles Deacon
Blac Chyna at Dona Matoshi
Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu
Natalie Portman in Dior
