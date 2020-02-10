Home Entertainment Who used what at the 2020 Academy Awards?

The 92 Academy Awards brought together some of the most famous actors from last year to recognize the brilliance in the cinema. Like Brad Pitt, who won his first Oscar for Laura Dern, who received another award this season for his role in Marriage Story, this year's Oscars were a party of talents that came together under one roof to celebrate art .

Going hand in hand with greatness, the red carpet of the 92nd edition of one of the most prestigious awards in the world was a glamorous gala. Unconventional outfits, elaborate dresses, sharp tuxedos, the Oscar 2020 red carpet was a show for people who dig style and fashion.

While women did their best to turn their outfits on, we saw handsome men follow the old Hollywood code with tailored suits. Scroll to see who used what at the great Oscar ceremony this year.


one/ 38

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren



Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta and Colin Jost in Armani


two/ 38

Scarlett Johansson in Oscar de la Renta and Colin Jost in Armani



Renee Wellzeger in Armani


3/ 38

Renee Wellzeger in Armani



John Cho in Zenga and Kerri Haguchi in Monique Huillier


4 4/ 38

John Cho in Zenga and Kerri Haguchi in Monique Huillier



Laura Dern in Armani with mother Diane


5 5/ 38

Laura Dern in Armani with mother Diane



Sandra Oh in Elie Saab


6 6/ 38

Sandra Oh in Elie Saab



Zazie Beetz in Thom Browne


7 7/ 38

Zazie Beetz in Thom Browne



Kenau Reeves in Dolce & Gabbana with mother Patricia


8/ 38

Kenau Reeves in Dolce & Gabbana with mother Patricia



Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren


9 9/ 38

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren



Lucy Boynton in Chanel and Rami Malek in YSL


10/ 38

Lucy Boynton in Chanel and Rami Malek in YSL



Margot Robbie in Chanel


eleven/ 38

Margot Robbie in Chanel



Billie Eillish in Chanel


12/ 38

Billie Eillish in Chanel



Timothee Chalamet in Prada


13/ 38

Timothee Chalamet in Prada



Joaquin Phoenix in Stella McCartney


14/ 38

Joaquin Phoenix in Stella McCartney



Gal Gadot in Givenchy


fifteen/ 38

Gal Gadot in Givenchy



Greta Gerwig in Dior


sixteen/ 38

Greta Gerwig in Dior



Regina King in Versace


17/ 38

Regina King in Versace



Olivia Coleman in Stella McCartneyt


18 years/ 38

Olivia Coleman in Stella McCartney



Adam Driver at Burberry and Joane Tucker at Oscar de la Renta


19/ 38

Adam Driver at Burberry and Joane Tucker at Oscar de la Renta



Mindy Kaling at Dolce & Gabbana


twenty/ 38

Mindy Kaling at Dolce & Gabbana



Bire Larson in Celine


twenty-one/ 38

Bire Larson in Celine



Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano


22/ 38

Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano



Idina Menzel in J Mendel


2. 3/ 38

Idina Menzel in J Mendel



Salma Hayek in Gucci


24/ 38

Salma Hayek in Gucci



Brad Pitt in Brioni


25/ 38

Brad Pitt in Brioni



Maya Rudopf in Valentino


26/ 38

Maya Rudopf in Valentino



Penelope Cruz in Chanel


27/ 38

Penelope Cruz in Chanel



Chalize Theron in Dior


28/ 38

Chalize Theron in Dior



Leonardo DiCaprio in Armani


29/ 38

Leonardo DiCaprio in Armani



Lily Singh in Adeam


30/ 38

Lily Singh in Adeam



Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen


31/ 38

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen



Saoirse Ronan in Gucci


32/ 38

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci



Sigourney Weaver in Dior


33/ 38

Sigourney Weaver in Dior



Cynthia Erivo in Versace


3. 4/ 38

Cynthia Erivo in Versace



Billy Porter at Giles Deacon


35/ 38

Billy Porter at Giles Deacon



Blac Chyna at Dona Matoshi


36/ 38

Blac Chyna at Dona Matoshi



Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu


37/ 38

Rebel Wilson in Jason Wu



Natalie Portman in Dior


38/ 38

Natalie Portman in Dior

