Who needs a CaribbeanYacht when they can take the ferry?

Consequently, a lonely backpacker looked like a regular sight in Spanish Town, the main settlement in Virgin Gorda. I rejected the taxi offers in favor of a 15-minute walk to Fischer’s Cove Beach Hotel, where the flowers were hidden in conch shells and towels in my tidy and spacious room ($ 175 per night). Only when I entered the pink flamingo patio and looked up did I realize that there used to be a second story above, where the rebar now pierced the blue sky. The Flax family, owners of the hotel, is gradually rebuilding after the hurricanes.

Tropical foliage has emerged largely from the mountainous island, home to a number of national parks, including the Gorda Peak National Park, with its panoramic trail at 1,370 feet elevation. Spending the night in Virgin Gorda offers a rare opportunity to visit its most beloved beauty spot: Baths National Park, which protects a spectacular stretch of coastline where huge granite rocks up to 40 feet in diameter are grouped in shallow waters , before the cruise crowds arrive.

At 7 a.m., when the first blush of light began to prick the clouds, I started down the path of the park passing the cacti and occasionally the orchid to the Devil's Bay, where a septuagenarian quartet submerged silently. I waited for a 10-minute rain in a cave facing the sea resisted by the action of the waves. The road continued on and between the rocks of the Baths, sometimes with the help of steps or rope dams bolted to the rocks, closing the quiet, shallow and cozy swimming pools.

I saw evidence of other early birds in the bathrooms – "M + M 2020,quot; seemed freshly written in the sand – but I never saw them until I completed the circuit about a mile long and returned to the entrance at 8:30 am where A line was already forming.

Lobsters, yachts and empty beaches.

"Tortola is the big city for us," Dawn Flax, one of the family members who runs Fischer’s Cove, told me when I registered. "We go there when we need to go to the bank or the lawyer."

A day later, I met her at the ferry terminal in Tortola, returning home after a banking career. It was an involuntary stop, but when Virgin Gorda's departure to Anegada was canceled on Wednesday, I was forced to go to the center of B.V.I. to take Lady Caroline of 300 passengers from Road Town Fast Ferry from Tortola to Anegada ($ 50 round trip).

Of the six of us distributed among 30 seats on the upper outer deck, five were returning islanders, questioning two with luggage on board about their vacations abroad. The children went up and down the stairs to buy snacks at the vending machines and the teenage couples leaned together to share headphones. But the high seas soon stifled the conversation, abandoned by the current of the wind, the rise and fall of the rhythm of the sailing ships and the changing view of the outlying islands.