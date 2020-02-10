Where will Philip Rivers play in 2020? The list of probabilities Colts, Raiders among free agency options

Chargers on Monday confirmed What was most supposed was true about the state of Philip Rivers in 2020: the 38-year-old quarterback will enter free agency for the first time in what will be his 17th NFL season.

This is an interesting scenario for the man who ends his Chargers term as the all-time leading pin in the franchise. The free agency market for a quarterback of the age of Rivers is limited, especially since his last season in Los Angeles was the second worst of his career in terms of average QBR (48.9). Even so, Rivers is only a couple of seasons away from his eighth Pro Bowl race. He can still play, and reports indicate he is willing to delay retirement if a Super Bowl contender is willing to sign it.

So we have a good idea of ​​the type of team Rivers will want to sign with. But who will want to sign Rivers?

SN Vinnie Iyer ranks Rivers No. 12 on his list of the 50 best free agents that will soon be. Only three quarterbacks: Dak Prescott (who will probably stay in Dallas), Drew Brees (who will surely stay in New Orleans) and Tom Brady are in the highest position. That means Rivers is there with Brady as the best options for teams that might feel they are a veteran quarterback away from a Super Bowl race.

That's why the five teams listed at the top of SportsLine's chances to land Rivers are teams that would benefit from an improved pass game.

However, we can make some holes in the idea that Rivers lands in Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, Carolina, Las Vegas or Miami.

Next, we expand if those teams make sense to the veteran quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+150)

The Rivers-Bruce Arians pairing is intriguing and, according to ESPN, "the interest of the Bucs in (Rivers) is legitimate." The fact that Rivers and his family recently moved to Florida is obviously an advantage, although reports indicate that the relocation had nothing to do with Rivers's football career.

Tampa Bay has not indicated whether it will pass Jameis Winston, who in his fifth season led the NFL in aerial yards, but also led the league with his 30 interceptions. At this point in Rivers's career, it is fair to wonder if it would be a legitimate update on Winston; Rivers, like Winston, threw only three touchdown passes (23) more than interceptions (20) in 2019.

The rivers would probably be cheaper and could subscribe to a shorter-term agreement. That might be enough to take him to Tampa.

Indianapolis Colts (+200)

If the Colts could find a business partner, they could negotiate with quarterback Jacoby Brissett and remain with a maximum limit charge of $ 5.5 million in 2020, while also releasing $ 15,875 million in limit space. They should seriously consider the search for that business partner.

When Indianapolis extended Brissett's contract in September, he did so immediately after Andrew Luck's surprising retirement. Now general manager Chris Ballard and company are no longer operating in coded mode, and an overview of their current situation could make them believe that Rivers gives them a better chance to compete in 2020 than Brissett.

"I thought Andrew Luck would be our quarterback starting Week 1 this (last) season, so I won't make that prediction," Ballard said last month during a radio interview when asked if the Colts QB is currently on the list.

Keep in mind that Colts coach Frank Reich was the Chargers quarterback coach in 2013 (one of Rivers' best seasons) and his offensive coordinator in 2014 and & # 39; 15. They could meet at Indy for Rivers's last race for a title.

Carolina Panthers (+500)

This could be considered ideal for Rivers, who played his college football in the nearby state of North Carolina. But it would make little or no sense to the Panthers.

According to Spotrac, the market value of Rivers is just over $ 24 million per season. The Panthers are expected to pay Cam Newton just north of $ 21 million in 2020, the last year of their current contract, and the team is in the process of deciding if it will pass from the 30-year-old quarterback this year, instead then, given the minimum limit ramifications.

If Carolina wants a veteran quarterback for a season in which she is unlikely to compete, why wouldn't she keep a franchise icon for another season before turning the page on Newton's real replacement?

The Vegas Raiders (+700)

Rivers defeated the rival Raiders more than any other opponent during his career with the Chargers (he is 18-10 against Oakland), so taking them to a playoff is the least he can do for the remainder of the custom fan base that the team advances. Las Vegas In addition, the Raiders are reportedly considering moving from Derek Carr in 2020.

But although Jon Gruden can certainly appreciate the "grinder,quot; that is Rivers, there will be concerns about the veteran's ability to push the ball across the field consistently at this point in his career. Someone like Jameis Winston might make more sense for Las Vegas before moving on to a younger passer, possibly as early as this year's draft.

Miami Dolphins (+900)

The Dolphins, armed with tons of top space and high-quality draft picks, are in position for a quick ascent if they use such top space wisely and hit those picks in the draft. They could be contenders in the AFC East sooner rather than later.

But can they become contenders fast enough to sell themselves to Rivers in free agency? And, from Miami's perspective: the team already has an excellent quarterback of bridge at Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is owed only $ 8 million in 2020. Why pay triple that amount for Rivers?