What is the net worth of Lionel Messi and how much does the Barcelona star earn?

The 2018-19 season was the first in which Lionel Messi assumed all the functions of being captain of Barcelona after Andrés Iniesta left the club.

The Argentine forward became the highest paid player in La Liga in November 2017 by agreeing to a new agreement to extend his stay in Barcelona until 2021.

Despite disappointing international performances with Argentina, Messi remains a talisman in Barcelona.

But exactly how much is Messi worth now? While it is difficult to obtain an exact figure, we can accumulate a lot of information about what has been reported and compare your earnings with your rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is the net worth of Lionel Messi? What is Lionel Messi's salary? What sponsorship agreements does Lionel Messi have? What business does Lionel Messi have? What charity does Lionel Messi do? How many social media followers does Lionel Messi have?

What is the net worth of Lionel Messi?

The net value of Messi is estimated at around £ 309 million ($ 400 million) as of 2020. However, these figures are speculative, especially since their commercial interests tend not to be widely publicized.

Forbes ranked Messi as the first among the athletes on his list of the 100 celebrities with the highest incomes of 2019, placing his income of the year at $ 127 million (£ 98 million), and the fourth overall, which makes him the Best footballer and athlete in the world. . He was $ 18m ahead of Ronaldo and $ 22m ahead of Neymar, the next athletes on the list.

The last salary package of the Barcelona striker will keep him among the richest active athletes on the planet in the coming years.

What is Lionel Messi's salary?

According to reports, Messi's latest contract has a net worth of £ 500,000 (€ 565,000) per week.

Before signing this agreement, Messi was estimated at around £ 336,000 (€ 397,000).

Ironically, Messi has to thank Neymar for his new and improved terms. His departure to Paris Saint-Germain not only brought Barça an unexpected massive gain, but also removed his salary from the books.

Before that, when the president of the club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, insisted that an agreement had been agreed even though it had not been signed, Barça had admitted that Messi's new salary would raise his salary expenditure above what UEFA generally recommends.

"The LFP and UEFA make recommendations, but nobody sets a salary cap," Bartomeu said. "We are above the recommended, but the important thing is to be sustainable. We can afford it."

What sponsorship agreements does Lionel Messi have?

Like Ronaldo, Messi's numerous sponsorship agreements are too numerous to list in their entirety, but the most significant is with the manufacturers of their boots. Their rivalry continues in the battle between Nike (Ronaldo) and Adidas (Messi) off the field.

A couple of months after Ronaldo signed a "long-term,quot; agreement with Nike in 2016, which is rumored to be similar to the lifetime agreement signed by basketball star LeBron James, and possibly worth $ 1 billion, Messi, behold, similar with Adidas. The exact terms were not disclosed, but reports in Spain suggest that it will take you at least until the end of your career as a player.

Messi has also been part of important campaigns with Pepsi, Gillette and Turkish Airlines. As part of its list of rich celebrities of 2018, Forbes valued its support at $ 27 million (£ 20 million) for that year in total.

What business does Lionel Messi have?

Part of Messi's appeal, of course, is his image of a pure footballer who has little interest in the luxurious lifestyle available to him outside the field. His apparent lack of desire to expand to other companies and create a personal brand has somehow become a brand in itself, and is attractive to sponsors.

But although Messi doesn't push underwear lines, shoes and fragrances like Ronaldo, he has invested in properties. Around his birthplace of Rosario in Argentina, for example, he has invested money in the Azahares del Paraná project (a set of closed communities outside the city), as well as in an apartment building in the city center.

It is almost certain that there is much more than that, but, as is often the case with Messi, it remains quite private.

What charity does Lionel Messi do?

As is the case with his commercial interests, Messi's charitable work is considerable but tends to focus through sources and companies he trusts. He has his own organization, the Leo Messi Foundation, to which he asked for donations instead of wedding gifts when he married his long-standing partner Antonella Roccuzzo.

The initiatives that Messi supports are generally related to vulnerable children and their medical care, and he was appointed UNICEF ambassador in 2010 after having worked with them since 2004.

How many social media followers does Lionel Messi have?

Messi has extremely popular Facebook and Instagram pages, but is not on Twitter, except for an account of the & # 39; Team Messi & # 39; created by Adidas sponsors.

However, Ronaldo's second violin plays when it comes to social media presence. Messi has the second most popular Facebook page among athletes of any sport, with 90 million likes, and is the third on Instagram (142 million) after Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson.

Ronaldo, by comparison, has 122 million likes on Facebook and 202 million followers on Instagram.