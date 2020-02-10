What happens if the new coronavirus infects you? The | China news

China said tThe death toll from the new coronavirus increased more than 1,000 on Tuesday, when Beijing stepped up efforts to treat tens of thousands of sick people and the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the world to "fight this virus before it get out of control. "

Since the new type of virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, it has infected more than 40,000 people and has spread to two dozen countries.

The rapid advance of the virus, labeled as 2019-nCov, has triggered fear worldwide, despite all but two of the deaths and 99 percent of infections reported as occurring in mainland China. As the alarm spread, scientists and researchers around the world have intensified their efforts to understand the new virus and how it affects the human body.

This is what we know about the 2019-nCov and what happens if it is infected.

& # 39; Different levels of severity & # 39;

The 2019-nCov belongs to a family of viruses that can cause respiratory diseases in humans, such as the common cold and the most serious diseases, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

It is believed that a human jumped from an unidentified animal source, the new coronavirus spreads primarily through respiratory droplets, such as those generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

It attacks the respiratory tract, causing a variety of symptoms, according to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, from the WHO Health Emergencies Program.

"It has mild cases, which resemble the common cold, which have some respiratory symptoms, sore throat, runny nose, fever, even pneumonia. And there may be varying levels of severity of pneumonia through multiple organs failure and death." , he told reporters in Geneva last week.

However, in most cases, the symptoms have remained mild.

"We have seen some data on approximately 17,000 cases and, in general, 82 percent of them are mild, 15 percent of them are serious and 3 percent of them are classified as critical," said Van Kerkhove.

What happens if the virus is spread?

A study of 138 patients infected with a new virus in Wuhan, published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) on February 7, showed that the most common symptoms were fever, fatigue and dry cough. A third of the patients also reported muscle pain and shortness of breath, while about 10 percent had atypical symptoms, such as diarrhea and nausea.

The study said that although most cases appeared to be mild, all patients developed pneumonia.

About a third subsequently developed severe respiratory difficulties, which require treatment in the intensive care unit. Critically ill patients were older and other underlying conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension. "The median age of the patients is between 49 and 56 years," JAMA said, adding: "Cases in children have been rare."

Six of the 138 patients died. The figure is equivalent to a 4.3 percent mortality rate, which is higher than estimates from other parts of China. So far, less than 2 percent of the total number of infected people have died from the virus, according to official figures. But that rate could change since the outbreak is still in its early days.

Meanwhile, a study published on January 24 in The Lancet, a medical journal found what it called a "cytokine storm,quot; in infected patients who were seriously ill. The condition is a severe immune reaction in which the body produces immune cells and proteins that can destroy other organs.

Some experts say this could explain the deaths in younger patients who have died from the virus. Statistics from China show that some people between 30 and 50 who do not have previous medical problems have also died from the disease.

A chronology of how the disease progresses

According to JAMA, on average, people ran out of breath within five days after the onset of their symptoms. Severe respiratory problems were observed in approximately eight days.

The JAMA study did not give a schedule of when the deaths occurred.

However, an earlier study published in the Journal of Medical Virology on January 29 said that, on average, people who died do so within 14 days after the onset of the disease.

The New England Journal of Medicine, in a study published on January 31, also offered a glimpse of how coronavirus infection affects the body over time.

The study examined the medical data of a 35-year-old man, who was the first case of infection in the United States. The first symptom was a dry cough, followed by fever.

On the third day of illness, he reported nausea and vomiting followed by diarrhea and abdominal discomfort on the sixth day. On the ninth day, he had developed pneumonia and reported breathing difficulties.

By the twelfth day, his condition had improved and his fever was decreasing. He developed a runny nose, however. By day 14, I was asymptomatic, except for a mild cough.