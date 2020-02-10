What caused the desert locust outbreak in East Africa, South Asia? The | Africa

Insects are the most dangerous migratory pests in the world.

Lobsters can swarm in billions and in January they did, densely enough to force an Ethiopian Airlines plane to deviate.

%MINIFYHTML6b9bb8b4c8826d1c5f9bff87d0a393d911% %MINIFYHTML6b9bb8b4c8826d1c5f9bff87d0a393d912%

Now they are invading Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda and Pakistan.

It is the worst outbreak in decades.

Insects can spread rapidly, and other countries are now at risk. Swarms have already destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of crops.

Millions of people who already have little food could face famine. Somalia and Pakistan have declared a state of emergency.

The United Nations says that if measures are not taken fast enough, Somalia's infestation could become "the most devastating plague in living memory." He has also asked for $ 76 million in aid to help control the outbreak.

So can it be content or could it get worse?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Stephen Njoka – Director of the Desert Locust Control Organization for East Africa

Cyril Ferrand – Emergency and Resilience Program Officer of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Crystal Wells – Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, Africa

Source: Al Jazeera News