Westminster Dog Show cash prize: How much do winners earn in 2020?

Competing in the Westminster Dog Show is a labor of love.

The winning dogs at the Westminster Dog Show do not receive any money, and neither do their owners.

In case it was not obvious, showing dogs is quite expensive.

Here's everything you need to know about the Westminster Dog Show prize for 2020, including how much it costs to enter the competition and buy tickets.

Westminster Dog Show bag for 2020

There is no money on the line at the Westminster Dog Show. In fact, most dog shows don't reward prize money, but that doesn't stop the human Contestants spend up to $ 250,000 a year to compete.

How much does the winner of the Best in Show earn?

The dog that wins Best in Show is probably a very good boy or girl, but that doesn't mean he makes money. The Best in Show at the Westminster Dog Show usually competes in some of the most lucrative dog shows at the end of the year, including the AKC National Championship, which awards $ 50,000 to its champion.

Who won Westminster Dog Show in 2019?

Kingarthur Van Foliny Home (also known as "King,quot;), a wire fox terrier, won the Best in Show award in 2019. Like its owner, Victor Malzoni Jr., King received no money for the honor.

How much does it cost to enter a dog at the Westminster dog show?

According to GOBankingRates, the entrance fee to the Westminster dog show is $ 100. Of course, most of the cost of owning and competing with an dog show is out of the entrance fees. Dogs themselves are extremely expensive to own and maintain.

How much does a ticket for the Westminster dog show cost?

Prices vary by event and day. For some of the weekend events, prices are as low as $ 22 for adults and $ 10 for children. But for the main events on Monday and Tuesday nights, it will cost $ 40 per night (or $ 75 for both nights) for general admission, and $ 65 per night for reserved seats at Madison Square Garden.