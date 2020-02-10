Westminster Dog Show 2020 live race results, winners, Best in Show

The Westminster Dog Show 2020 concludes on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a group trial that will take place both days before Best in Show is awarded Tuesday night.

There are more than 200 races, including the new Azawakh incorporation, which will be exhibited at Madison Square Garden. Each dog that wins within its own breed is eligible for the Best in Show award.

May the best dog win.

Next, Sporting News tracks the results of the Westminster Dog Show 2020, including Best in Show and winners by group and race.

Westminster Dog Show 2020 results

The best in show

The winner of the Best in Show will be revealed on Tuesday, after all the winners of the group have already been decided.

Winners by group and race

Bloodhound

Race Winner Afghan hounds The fifth dimension of Sura from GCHP CH Agha Djari American English Coonhounds GCH CH CCH Kentucky Mtn Triple Edge Tess American hounds Lexington Queen of CH Hillwood Basenjis GCHS CH Tri Moon Black Affair Basset Hounds GCHP CH Topsfield-Sanchu Poppycock Beagles, not exceeding 13 in. GCHB CH Pun Kotzky Alpenglow A time to dream Beagles, more than 13 in. But not more than 15 in. Tam O & # 39; Shanter of GCHP CH Gwencalon Black and roasted coonhounds GCH CH Southwind Southern Belle Hounds GCHS CH Quiet Creek & # 39; s Dance With Me Coonhounds Bluetick GCHG CH Evenstar-Wesridge & # 39; s One Hail Of A Man Borzois CH Belisarius Jp Wild Rumpus Cirnechi dell & # 39; Etna GCHB CH Cy & # 39; It was Zoe Dachshunds (long hair) GCHG CH Hunderbar Hundeleben Druid & # 39; s Fluid Sl Dachshunds (smooth) GCHP CH passport Kissed A Girl Ss Dachshunds (Wirehaired) Sw Pink Diamond GCHS CH J-Walk English hounds GCH CH Monocacy Bend & # 39; s Waterford Great Basset Griffon Vendeens GCHB CH Sidekick & # 39; s Ice Queen in R-N-B CM Greyhounds CH Ina fashion divine Harriers GCHB CH Blythmoor Sheez-Beez Don't tell me stories Ibizan Hounds GCHB CH Abbaio Yogurt Affairs Irish wolves GCHS CH Dun Myrica Grainne Eagle Norwegian Elkhounds Vanguard of GCH CH Vin-Melca Hounds GCH CH Lone Four-Pillar Llanero Petits Bassets Taps Vendeens GCHS CH Lacey & # 39; s not my circus Pharaohs Hounds GCH CH Osiris Ricochet Xo Plots CH County Line Tuesday's Legacy Portuguese small podengo Jerry Loule & # 39; TKN of GCHB CH Houla Redbone Coonhounds GCHG CH CCH Sidearm Despicable Me Rhodesian Ridgebacks GCHS CH Lyonnese turn on the light Salukis Rhythm of my heart from GCHG CH Aurora Scottish Deerhounds CH Hollyrood Cosmopollyton Sloughi Coonhounds Walker Treeing War paint GCH CH Cherry Creek Sioux CGC Whippets GCHG CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

Toy

Race Winner Affenpinschers CH Mi Mila V. Tani Kazari Brussels faucets Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Chihuahuas (long coat) Chihuahuas (smooth layer) Chinese crested English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim and Prince Charles) GCHB CH Tudorhurst Porthos de Sanchi English Toy Spaniels (King Charles and Ruby) Havana Italian greyhounds Japanese chin Maltese Manchester Terriers (Toy) Passport GCHB CH Sunkissed It's a yes from me Bonchien Miniature pinscher Papillons Pekingese Pomeranian Poodles (Toy) Pugs Shih Tzu Silky Terriers Toy Fox Terriers Yorkshire Terriers

Non sports

Race Winner American Eskimo dogs Bichons Frises Boston Terriers Bulldogs Chinese Shar-Pei Chow chows Cotons de Tulear Dalmatians GCHG CH Bret D N Adventureland Star Coach Finnish Spitz French bulldogs Keeshonden Lhasa Apsos Lowchen GCHS CH Musicbox got your six in Roman Reign Norwegian Lundehunds CH Fleurette Lonewolf Poodles (miniature) Poodles (standard) Schipperkes GCHP2 CH Barefoot Bandit of Rivendel Shiba Inu GCHP CH Jogoso & # 39; s Makin & # 39; Waves Tibetan water dogs Shantideva by CH Judo in Kan Sing Tibetan Terriers Xoloitzcuintli

Grazing

Race Winner Australian cattle dogs Message from GCHG CH Shalimar and Oakwood in a renegade bottle Australian shepherds GCHS CH Empyrean Copperridge Paint by numbers Bearded Collies Lady Liberty by GCHG CH Scott Beaucerons GCHB CH Jaguar Noir Des Monts Du Lac Belgian Malinois GCHS CH Goliath Du Domaine De Vauroux Belgian shepherd dogs GCH CH Celebrate Javert Belgian Tervuren Soleila du Belgiador by CH Mnm Bergamasco Shepherd Dog GCHS CH Alp Angels Faggia Dell & # 39; Albera FDC CGC Berger Picards GCHB CH Eclipse Focus from Bon-Clyde CGC TKN Border Collies GCH CH Sports fields Aeirs above FDC CGC TKN ATT Bouviers des Flandres GCH CH Quiche & # 39; s Phoenix Rising Briards GCHB CH Legion Of Boom De Bejaune Canaan Dogs GCHG CH Pleasant Hill Avram of Carters Creek CA Welsh Corgis Cardigan GCHG CH Pawcific I Walk With The King PT CAA BCAT CGC TKN Collies (Rough) The rock star of GCH CH Kiriko Collies (smooth) GCHS CH Creekwood Lochlomun I will be convicted Entlebucher mountain dogs CH Liberty Run is just an FDC deduction master Finnish lapphunds GCH CH Sugarok Gold Field German shepherd GCHP CH Marquis & # 39; Hermes V Kenlyn Icelandic shepherd dogs GCHB CH Tri-Star Hroi Hottur Roy FDC NAP Miniature american shepherds GCHP CH Abingtons road west Norwegian Buhunds GCHS CH Tsarshadows Ragnar Lodbrok Old English Shepherd Dogs GCHG CH Bagatelle Moonlight Drive Pembroke Welsh Corgis GCH CH Coventry A million reasons Polish lowland shepherd dogs GCHS CH Snowhill & # 39; s Zygmund Marley CDX RAE CGCA CGCU TKA Pulik GCH CH Fuzzy Farm All things considered Pumik GCHS CH Italianstyle Casper Pyrenean shepherds GCHS CH Isaby De Terra-Blue Shetland dogs GCHP CH Syringa – Akadia El Corsair Spanish water dogs GCHS CH Emanuell Wavelet Swedish Vallhunds GCHS CH Foxberry Saber

Sports

Race Winner Brittanys Lagotti Romagnoli Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes Pointers Pointers (German shorthaired) Pointers (German Wirehaired) Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay) Retrievers (curly) Retrievers (flat coated) Retrievers (Gold) Retrievers (Labrador) Retrievers (Nova Scotia duck tolls) Setters (English) Setters (Gordon) Setters (Irish red and white) Setters (Irish) Spaniels (American water) Spaniels (Boykin) Spaniels (Plumber) Spaniels (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B. Spaniels (Cocker) Black Spaniels (Cocker) Parti-Color Spaniels (English Cocker) Spaniels (English Springer) Spaniels (field) Spaniels (Irish Water) Spaniels (Sussex) Spaniels (Welsh Springer) Spinoni Italiani Vizslas Weimaraners Hair pointing taps Wirehaired Vizslas

Working

Race Winner Akitas Alaskan Malamutes Anatolian Shepherd Bernese Mountain Black Russian Terriers Boerboels Boxers Bullmastiffs Cane Corsets Doberman Pinschers Dogues de Bordeaux German Pinscher Giant Schnauzers Great danes The great pyrenees Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs Komondorok Kuvaszok Leonbergers Mastiffs Neapolitan Mastiffs Newfoundland Portuguese Water Dogs Rottweilers Samoyeds Siberian huskies Saint Bernard Standard schnauzers Tibetan Mastiffs

Terrier