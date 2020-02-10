Westminster Dog Show 2020 live race results, winners, Best in Show

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Westminster Dog Show 2020 live race results, winners, Best in Show

The Westminster Dog Show 2020 concludes on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a group trial that will take place both days before Best in Show is awarded Tuesday night.

%MINIFYHTMLf8dfabee8b6496ce1e16eedecb72d80d11%%MINIFYHTMLf8dfabee8b6496ce1e16eedecb72d80d12%

There are more than 200 races, including the new Azawakh incorporation, which will be exhibited at Madison Square Garden. Each dog that wins within its own breed is eligible for the Best in Show award.

May the best dog win.

Next, Sporting News tracks the results of the Westminster Dog Show 2020, including Best in Show and winners by group and race.

MORE: How much do Westminster Dog Show winners earn?

Westminster Dog Show 2020 results

The best in show

The winner of the Best in Show will be revealed on Tuesday, after all the winners of the group have already been decided.

Winners by group and race

Bloodhound

Race Winner
Afghan hounds The fifth dimension of Sura from GCHP CH Agha Djari
American English Coonhounds GCH CH CCH Kentucky Mtn Triple Edge Tess
American hounds Lexington Queen of CH Hillwood
Basenjis GCHS CH Tri Moon Black Affair
Basset Hounds GCHP CH Topsfield-Sanchu Poppycock
Beagles, not exceeding 13 in. GCHB CH Pun Kotzky Alpenglow A time to dream
Beagles, more than 13 in. But not more than 15 in. Tam O & # 39; Shanter of GCHP CH Gwencalon
Black and roasted coonhounds GCH CH Southwind Southern Belle
Hounds GCHS CH Quiet Creek & # 39; s Dance With Me
Coonhounds Bluetick GCHG CH Evenstar-Wesridge & # 39; s One Hail Of A Man
Borzois CH Belisarius Jp Wild Rumpus
Cirnechi dell & # 39; Etna GCHB CH Cy & # 39; It was Zoe
Dachshunds (long hair) GCHG CH Hunderbar Hundeleben Druid & # 39; s Fluid Sl
Dachshunds (smooth) GCHP CH passport Kissed A Girl Ss
Dachshunds (Wirehaired) Sw Pink Diamond GCHS CH J-Walk
English hounds GCH CH Monocacy Bend & # 39; s Waterford
Great Basset Griffon Vendeens GCHB CH Sidekick & # 39; s Ice Queen in R-N-B CM
Greyhounds CH Ina fashion divine
Harriers GCHB CH Blythmoor Sheez-Beez Don't tell me stories
Ibizan Hounds GCHB CH Abbaio Yogurt Affairs
Irish wolves GCHS CH Dun Myrica Grainne Eagle
Norwegian Elkhounds Vanguard of GCH CH Vin-Melca
Hounds GCH CH Lone Four-Pillar Llanero
Petits Bassets Taps Vendeens GCHS CH Lacey & # 39; s not my circus
Pharaohs Hounds GCH CH Osiris Ricochet Xo
Plots CH County Line Tuesday's Legacy
Portuguese small podengo Jerry Loule & # 39; TKN of GCHB CH Houla
Redbone Coonhounds GCHG CH CCH Sidearm Despicable Me
Rhodesian Ridgebacks GCHS CH Lyonnese turn on the light
Salukis Rhythm of my heart from GCHG CH Aurora
Scottish Deerhounds CH Hollyrood Cosmopollyton
Sloughi
Coonhounds Walker Treeing War paint GCH CH Cherry Creek Sioux CGC
Whippets GCHG CH Pinnacle Kentucky Bourbon

Toy

Race Winner
Affenpinschers CH Mi Mila V. Tani Kazari
Brussels faucets
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
Chihuahuas (long coat)
Chihuahuas (smooth layer)
Chinese crested
English Toy Spaniels (Blenheim and Prince Charles) GCHB CH Tudorhurst Porthos de Sanchi
English Toy Spaniels (King Charles and Ruby)
Havana
Italian greyhounds
Japanese chin
Maltese
Manchester Terriers (Toy) Passport GCHB CH Sunkissed It's a yes from me Bonchien
Miniature pinscher
Papillons
Pekingese
Pomeranian
Poodles (Toy)
Pugs
Shih Tzu
Silky Terriers
Toy Fox Terriers
Yorkshire Terriers

Non sports

Race Winner
American Eskimo dogs
Bichons Frises
Boston Terriers
Bulldogs
Chinese Shar-Pei
Chow chows
Cotons de Tulear
Dalmatians GCHG CH Bret D N Adventureland Star Coach
Finnish Spitz
French bulldogs
Keeshonden
Lhasa Apsos
Lowchen GCHS CH Musicbox got your six in Roman Reign
Norwegian Lundehunds CH Fleurette Lonewolf
Poodles (miniature)
Poodles (standard)
Schipperkes GCHP2 CH Barefoot Bandit of Rivendel
Shiba Inu GCHP CH Jogoso & # 39; s Makin & # 39; Waves
Tibetan water dogs Shantideva by CH Judo in Kan Sing
Tibetan Terriers
Xoloitzcuintli

Grazing

Race Winner
Australian cattle dogs Message from GCHG CH Shalimar and Oakwood in a renegade bottle
Australian shepherds GCHS CH Empyrean Copperridge Paint by numbers
Bearded Collies Lady Liberty by GCHG CH Scott
Beaucerons GCHB CH Jaguar Noir Des Monts Du Lac
Belgian Malinois GCHS CH Goliath Du Domaine De Vauroux
Belgian shepherd dogs GCH CH Celebrate Javert
Belgian Tervuren Soleila du Belgiador by CH Mnm
Bergamasco Shepherd Dog GCHS CH Alp Angels Faggia Dell & # 39; Albera FDC CGC
Berger Picards GCHB CH Eclipse Focus from Bon-Clyde CGC TKN
Border Collies GCH CH Sports fields Aeirs above FDC CGC TKN ATT
Bouviers des Flandres GCH CH Quiche & # 39; s Phoenix Rising
Briards GCHB CH Legion Of Boom De Bejaune
Canaan Dogs GCHG CH Pleasant Hill Avram of Carters Creek CA
Welsh Corgis Cardigan GCHG CH Pawcific I Walk With The King PT CAA BCAT CGC TKN
Collies (Rough) The rock star of GCH CH Kiriko
Collies (smooth) GCHS CH Creekwood Lochlomun I will be convicted
Entlebucher mountain dogs CH Liberty Run is just an FDC deduction master
Finnish lapphunds GCH CH Sugarok Gold Field
German shepherd GCHP CH Marquis & # 39; Hermes V Kenlyn
Icelandic shepherd dogs GCHB CH Tri-Star Hroi Hottur Roy FDC NAP
Miniature american shepherds GCHP CH Abingtons road west
Norwegian Buhunds GCHS CH Tsarshadows Ragnar Lodbrok
Old English Shepherd Dogs GCHG CH Bagatelle Moonlight Drive
Pembroke Welsh Corgis GCH CH Coventry A million reasons
Polish lowland shepherd dogs GCHS CH Snowhill & # 39; s Zygmund Marley CDX RAE CGCA CGCU TKA
Pulik GCH CH Fuzzy Farm All things considered
Pumik GCHS CH Italianstyle Casper
Pyrenean shepherds GCHS CH Isaby De Terra-Blue
Shetland dogs GCHP CH Syringa – Akadia El Corsair
Spanish water dogs GCHS CH Emanuell Wavelet
Swedish Vallhunds GCHS CH Foxberry Saber

Sports

Race Winner
Brittanys
Lagotti Romagnoli
Nederlandse Kooikerhondjes
Pointers
Pointers (German shorthaired)
Pointers (German Wirehaired)
Retrievers (Chesapeake Bay)
Retrievers (curly)
Retrievers (flat coated)
Retrievers (Gold)
Retrievers (Labrador)
Retrievers (Nova Scotia duck tolls)
Setters (English)
Setters (Gordon)
Setters (Irish red and white)
Setters (Irish)
Spaniels (American water)
Spaniels (Boykin)
Spaniels (Plumber)
Spaniels (Cocker) A.S.C.O.B.
Spaniels (Cocker) Black
Spaniels (Cocker) Parti-Color
Spaniels (English Cocker)
Spaniels (English Springer)
Spaniels (field)
Spaniels (Irish Water)
Spaniels (Sussex)
Spaniels (Welsh Springer)
Spinoni Italiani
Vizslas
Weimaraners
Hair pointing taps
Wirehaired Vizslas

Working

Race Winner
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Anatolian Shepherd
Bernese Mountain
Black Russian Terriers
Boerboels
Boxers
Bullmastiffs
Cane Corsets
Doberman Pinschers
Dogues de Bordeaux
German Pinscher
Giant Schnauzers
Great danes
The great pyrenees
Greater Swiss Mountain Dogs
Komondorok
Kuvaszok
Leonbergers
Mastiffs
Neapolitan Mastiffs
Newfoundland
Portuguese Water Dogs
Rottweilers
Samoyeds
Siberian huskies
Saint Bernard
Standard schnauzers
Tibetan Mastiffs

Terrier

Race Winner
Airedale Terriers
American Hairless Terriers
American Staffordshire Terriers The life of the GCHP CH Roadhouse CA RATN DN CGCA party
Australian Terriers GCHS CH Ludlu Marshmallow Attack
Bedlington Terriers
Border terriers GCHB CH Bascovail Floatin & # 39; Purple Draegonfly
Bull Terriers (colored) GCHS CH Grabo Testarossa Formula for drama
Bull Terriers (White)
Cairn Terrier GCHB CH Mcalister & # 39; s Catch me if you can
Cesky Terriers
Dandie Dinmont Terriers
Fox terrier (smooth)
Fox terrier (wire)
Glen of Imaal Terriers
Irish Terriers
Kerry Blue Terriers
Lakeland terriers
Manchester Terriers (Standard) The random reaction of GCHG CH Noble in Toria BCAT CGC TKI
Miniature bull terrier The ultimate weapon of GCHS CH Brownstone
Miniature Schnauzers
Norfolk Terriers GCHS CH Avalon & # 39; s Rocket Man @ Rexroth
Norwich Terriers
Parson Russell Terriers
Rat terriers GCH CH Indigo Igo Legacys Next Phase Shake Ur Money Maker
Russell Terriers Brand GCH CH Woodsongs Makers
Scottish Terriers
Sealyham Terriers
Skye Terriers
Soft-coated wheat terriers
Staffordshire Bull Terriers CH Willaby & # 39; s Gone Walkabout BCAT CGC TKN
Welsh Terriers

GCHG CH Brightluck Money Talks
West Highland White Terriers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here