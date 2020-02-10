Wendy Williams criticizes Blac Chyna for unexpectedly appearing at the Oscars amid similar confusion from fans: "How was she there?"

%MINIFYHTMLea8589efefe34569f863b4fc2061dd1011% %MINIFYHTMLea8589efefe34569f863b4fc2061dd1012%

Blac Chyna was at the Oscars yesterday and it turns out that Wendy Williams is confused about why and how she was invited to the prestigious event in the first place! The talk show host criticized the reality television star and model and didn't hold back anything when she cast shadow on her red carpet look!

As you know, many people on social networks were not sure why Chyna was there and it seems that we can say the same about Wendy Williams, who dragged the other woman during her Oscar recap segment on her show.

‘Am I still trying to find out how Blac Chyna received an invitation to the Oscars? I love Blac Chyna but how was she there? ", He asked himself.

Then he mentioned that Chyna arrived very early on the red carpet and looked "really good … apart from tattoos."

You may have seen her posing alone on the red carpet in a black dress by Dona Matoshi.

The velvet dress also had shoulders and wrists with blue fringes and rhinestones, which made it look much more elegant than its usual black number.

In addition, the high slit also allowed the model to show her thigh tattoos.

As for her hair, Chyna wore a classic, short-finned style, with the tight waves that covered her face perfectly.

Many fans turned to social media to express their confusion about the reason why Rob Kardashian's baby mom was there!

These are some of his reactions: & # 39; How the hell did Blac Chyna break through at the Oscars? & # 39; / & # 39; Then, since Blac Chyna is in the # Oscar, I think I can & # 39; / & # 39; They just let anyone now, huh? & # 39; / & # 39; Ok, but how was Blac Chyna invited to the Oscars? Cut the deada cameras **. ’



