Watch Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take on the 2020 Oscars in style

Are you staying with the Kardashians on Oscar Sunday?

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west I pulled out all the stops for tonight's party circuit.

Ms. Kardashian-West wore an extravagant cream-colored dress from the Alexander McQueen archives collection. The "Oyster Dress," as the late designer called it, was modeled for the first time in 2003. "I literally have to lie in the car, as if I couldn't sit down, because my dress will tear or explode or something," he said. Your Instagram stories. "But it's worth it. McQueen."

Kanye was wearing a navy leather blazer and black leather pants, which he combined with suede boots and a diamond chain.

Many of the famous friends of the list A couple are sweeping Hollywood after the Academy Awards, with Chrissy Teigen Y John legend, Gabrielle UnionY Dwyane Wade and more hits Vanity fairThe famous Oscar evening.