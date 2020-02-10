Watch Eminem's performance of & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; at the Oscars 2020

Home Entertainment Watch Eminem's performance of & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39;...

Watch Eminem's performance of 'Lose Yourself' at the Oscars 2020

Sunday night was the 2020 Oscars, and rapper Eminem took the stage to perform his single "Lose Yourself," from the movie "8 Mile," which won the award for best original song in 2003.

Eminem was not present to receive the award at that time.

"Look, if you had another opportunity, another opportunity … Thank you for inviting me to TheAcademy," he wrote, acknowledging his absence 17 years ago. "Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here."

