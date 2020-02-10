Watch Eminem's performance of & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; at the Oscars 2020

Sunday night was the 2020 Oscars, and rapper Eminem took the stage to perform his single "Lose Yourself," from the movie "8 Mile," which won the award for best original song in 2003.

Eminem was not present to receive the award at that time.

"Look, if you had another opportunity, another opportunity … Thank you for inviting me to TheAcademy," he wrote, acknowledging his absence 17 years ago. "Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here."

Speaking to Behind The Boards a few years later, Em explained why he didn't appear to collect his prize:

"I felt I had no chance of winning because, you know, when I heard he was nominated, I thought it was for the actors," he said. "I wasn't sure what exactly Grammy or Oscar meant, what certain awards meant, I wasn't sure what they meant, so even the MTV awards, all that, I just didn't know what the awards meant and this particular prize … "Don't go to the show … I felt I had the chance to win a snowball."

"At that time, in my life I always thought that rap never shook so well at all. That was one of the reasons I didn't go to the first Grammy I was invited to, because I practically protested. I didn't do it." I don't understand why there was a rap category and a better album category and I couldn't understand why the rap album can't be in the best album category. "