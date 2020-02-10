Was the victim of the British coronavirus a & # 39; super propagator & # 39 ;? The | UK news

%MINIFYHTML58def8dd941460d606d432afb02adfc811% %MINIFYHTML58def8dd941460d606d432afb02adfc812%

A middle-aged businessman from England who vacationed in the Alps has illustrated how the ease of international travel is complicating global efforts to track and contain the new coronavirus that emerged in China.

From the Singapore hotel where it is believed that he contracted the virus during a conference, to a ski resort in the French Alps and a pub in his hometown of Hove on the south coast of England, as well as the flights he took in his De Upon returning to the United Kingdom, the man came into contact with dozens of other people, which could infect them before being diagnosed and hospitalized.

%MINIFYHTML58def8dd941460d606d432afb02adfc813% %MINIFYHTML58def8dd941460d606d432afb02adfc814%

Health officials are now looking for them.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML58def8dd941460d606d432afb02adfc815% %MINIFYHTML58def8dd941460d606d432afb02adfc816%

Five Britons who stayed with him in a chalet in the Alps were diagnosed with the virus, including a nine-year-old boy. Another man who stayed in the complex was discovered infected after returning home to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The apparent ease with which the virus spreads raises concerns that some of the other 90 who attended the conference may also have been infected and "may start infection chains in their home countries," said Dr. Nathalie MacDermott, a professor clinic in King & # 39; s. London College

The World Health Organization warned that given the relatively small group so far, it would be unfair and an exaggeration to characterize the entrepreneur as a "super propagator,quot; or someone who infects an unusually large number of people. And this is not the only group seen in the outbreak.

Another little one, for example, was linked to a Chinese woman who traveled to a meeting at a German auto parts company. The virus spread to a dozen employees and their families in Germany.

But the case of this individual traveler from England underlines the importance of the rapid exchange of cross-border information and the work of detectives to find other potentially exposed people.

& # 39; For now, just a spark & ​​# 39;

The virus has infected more than 40,000 people worldwide and killed more than 900, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China. It is not clear exactly how it is transmitted, but experts believe that it is spread mainly by drops when people cough or sneeze. Health officials warn that it may take up to 14 days for those who have been exposed to show symptoms.

Most people have mild symptoms, such as fever and runny nose. But some develop pneumonia. Those who have fallen seriously ill have had more than 60 years with other health problems.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the spread of the virus among people, such as the British businessman, who have not been to China is worrying.

"The detection of the small number of cases could be the spark that turns into a major fire, but for now, it's just a spark," he said. "Our goal remains contention. We call on all countries to take advantage of the opportunity we have to avoid a major fire."

The story of the British man begins with a business conference, like so many that take place around the world, as corporations and multinational groups gather employees, customers and others to share information, sell products and enjoy getaways with all expenses paid.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, flew to Singapore for an event from January 20-22 sponsored by his employer, Servomex. The company, located in a two-story industrial building in the city of Crowborough, 35 miles south of London, manufactures industrial sensors sold worldwide.

In a statement, Servomex said that "a limited number of its employees in different countries have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and are now being treated."

Fast spread

The Grand Hyatt Singapore, a five-star hotel with 677 rooms, said the Singapore Ministry of Health reported that three people who attended the conference experienced symptoms after returning to their home countries, Malaysia and South Korea, and that Now they have been diagnosed with the virus. .

The hotel said 94 foreigners stayed at the Grand Hyatt at the same time as the Servomex conference, including people from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak. The hotel said it is now deeply cleaning the rooms, meeting spaces, restaurants, the gym and other public areas.

One of the infected people was the Hove man, who flew to France before he began to show symptoms. He reportedly joined his family for four days in a three-story chalet in Contamines-Montjoie, a resort in the Mont Blanc region that offers alpine skiing from 25 lifts, as well as cross-country skiing, skating and paragliding.

Jerome Salomon, head of the national health agency in France, said that in the wake of the episode, 61 people, including many children who went to school with the child, were examined and were negative for the virus.

The businessman flew back to the UK on January 28 on an EasyJet flight from Geneva to London Gatwick Airport. The airline did not reveal how many people were on board, but said the England public health agency was contacting all the passengers who were sitting near the man.

Once back in the United Kingdom, the businessman visited The Grenadier pub in Hove, which said the public health agency told him that there was "a minimum continuous risk of infection,quot; for guests or staff.

A community school, Portslade Community Academy, said its students had been told to "isolate themselves," local newspaper Brighton Argus reported.

"It seems that the index case has transmitted the infection to an unusually large number of contacts," said Dr. Andrew Freedman, an infectious disease expert at Cardiff University. "As such, it could be called a & # 39; super separator & # 39;".

During the SARS 2002-03 outbreak, the deadly disease made its way around the world after a Chinese doctor who had treated patients on the continent registered at a hotel in Hong Kong.

Ultimately, it infected six other hotel guests who stayed on the same floor, possibly when they sneezed or coughed while waiting for an elevator, according to Hong Kong health authorities. Some of those guests took SARS to Canada, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore, sowing new shoots.

But Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO emergency chief, said: "It is too early and a much greater exaggeration to consider the Singapore conference event as a super extended event."