Vote for the star that best dressed at the Oscars 2020

And that is a summary of the awards season!

Last night at the 2020 Oscars, we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, direction, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind of a few months of awards ceremonies.

%MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa613% %MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa614%

It was an afternoon full of great moments and surprises (Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscar! Taika Waititi winning an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hid that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) And it all started with an amazing red carpet.

%MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa615% %MINIFYHTML61ff529d4053fc5afc81248ea099bfa616%

The ladies really brought it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.

Some of the women literally shone on the carpet, like when Sandra Oh dazzled in a rose gold dress or when Janelle MonáeHe blinded us with a dress adorned with 170,000 crystals.

We also saw some of the stars draw attention in intense tones, such as Mindy kalingCanary yellow dress or Florence PughThe bluish green stepped number that perfectly matched his heels.