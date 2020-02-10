Home Entertainment Vote for the star that best dressed at the Oscars 2020

Vote for the star that best dressed at the Oscars 2020

And that is a summary of the awards season!

Last night at the 2020 Oscars, we saw the stars celebrate the best in acting, direction, writing and more at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood after a whirlwind of a few months of awards ceremonies.

It was an afternoon full of great moments and surprises (Bong Joon-ho winning four Oscar! Taika Waititi winning an Oscar! Taika Waititi then hid that Oscar under the seat in front of him!) And it all started with an amazing red carpet.

The ladies really brought it yesterday with so many stunning looks, our jaws were on the floor.

Some of the women literally shone on the carpet, like when Sandra Oh dazzled in a rose gold dress or when Janelle MonáeHe blinded us with a dress adorned with 170,000 crystals.

We also saw some of the stars draw attention in intense tones, such as Mindy kalingCanary yellow dress or Florence PughThe bluish green stepped number that perfectly matched his heels.

On the other hand, some of the celebrities captivated us with muffled lollipops or cake, like Scarlett Johansson& # 39; s champagne look by Oscar de la Renta or Regina KingThe perfectly pink Versace set.

Classic black and white suits also shook the carpet too.

Cynthia ErivoThe white dress was a beautiful piece with unique cuts and a bold opening.

In the meantime, Natalie Portman He rocked a majestic black Dior dress that he combined with an embroidered cape with the names of some of the directors who were ignored by the Academy nominations this year.

All the artists looked amazing, but we want to know which look was your favorite!

Take a look below at all the incredible fashion and then ring in our poll about which star shook the red carpet the most.

Scarlett Johansson

Move over Oscar! There is a new golden beauty in the city. For the show, Scarlett dressed in an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Charlize Theron, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Charlize Theron

Is Bomb Star brings a touch of regal beauty to the red carpet with this Dior dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscars 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Leonardo Dicaprio

One of the biggest nominees tonight looks lovely as always in a classic tuxedo.

Rami Malek, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rami Malek

As usual, the actor stands out in a completely black tuxedo, which he complemented with a watch from the 1993 Pasha de Cartier Collection.

Margot Robbie, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Margot Robbie

Instead of wearing great jewelry, the actress wears a Chanel dress with a big jewel in the center.

Brie Larson, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Brie Larson

Fans on the carpet went crazy over this WonderfulLook of the actress, courtesy of Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Brad Pitt, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Brad Pitt

Never let anyone down, the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star looks more elegant than ever with a soft suit.

Cynthia Erivo, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Cynthia Erivo

The Broadway star brings drama, glamor and much more in this white Versace dress.

Renee Zellweger, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Renee Zellweger

The star stuns on the red carpet with a simple white asymmetric dress by Armani Prive.

Natalie Portman, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Natalie Portman

Not only is it simply impressive with a Dior look, the actress is also showing her support for the directors by embroidering their names in her designer coat. To top it off, the star wore Cartier earrings and a ring.

Florence Pugh, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Florence Pugh

the Little woman The star is dressed with Louis Vuitton from head to toe.

Penelope Cruz, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Penelope Cruz

Pockets and pearls make this vintage Chanel look even more perfect than it already is.

Sandra Oh, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Sandra Oh

the Killing Eva The star makes a dramatic appearance in this couture dress by Elie Saab.

Greta Gerwig, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Greta Gerwig

Like her husband Noah Baumbach, the director is dressed in a beautiful Dior dress and jewelry in green tones.

Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kelly Marie Tran

This aspect is fresh from the slopes of Paris. The actress wears a Schiaparelli dress designed by experts.

Janelle Monae, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Janelle Monáe

It is no exaggeration to say that the singer's Ralph Lauren dress is dripping in jewelry, 170,000 to be exact.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress looks like an eternal beauty in this simple but elegant dress by Vera Wang.

Billie Eilish, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Billie eilish

As always, the singer is dripping in designer products. This time, opt for a look from Chanel.

Kaitlyn Dever, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Katilyn Dever

Talk about making a statement! This star walks the carpet with a "sustainable,quot; dress made and designed by Louis Vuitton, in addition to the Harry Winston diamonds in platinum.

Laura Dern, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Laura Dern

the Marriage history Star brings us the crazy 20s with this dress with tassels by Emporio Armani.

Caitriona Balfe, Oscars 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Caitriona Balfe

the stranger Star brings drama, sophistication and elegance to the red carpet in this black and pink issue of Valentino Couture.

Mindy Kaling, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Mindy kaling

Although the sky is gray, the star brings a touch of sunshine to the carpet with this yellow dress.

Regina King, Oscars 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King

The actress looks like the queen she is with this Versace dress.

Julia Butters, Oscar 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Julia Butters

Once upon a time … in Hollywood there was a young actress who stole the show in a bubbly pink set by Christian Serriano.

Zazie Beetz, Oscar 2020 Awards, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Zazie Beetz

At first glance, this may seem like your typical LBD, but after deep appreciation, it is clear that this is a custom two-piece set designed by Thom Browne. Also, look at those Bulgari diamonds!

Beanie Feldstein, Oscars 2020, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Beanie Feldstein

While other stars look pink and black, this Smart reserve The actress dazzles in a white black number Miu Miu.

For a summary of the Oscar 2020, look ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y Morning pop at 11 a.m.

