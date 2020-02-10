Vanity Fair Oscars Party: Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba attend

It is the best party of the Academy Awards in the city.

And Sofia Vergara dressed to impress with a strapless beaded dress for the 26th annual Vanity Fair Awards party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday night.

The 47-year-old actress shined in a tight dress on the star-filled evening with her husband Joe Manganiello at her side before Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski flaunted their fashions on the gray carpet.

Sofia looked glamorous effortlessly in a studded dress adorned with thousands of brilliant rhinestones.

The structured number featured a top of the corset and a silver belt to hug your waist before putting on a mermaid-style lace bottom.

Quinn Murphy's makeup created a perfect glamor for the Modern Family star using Kiss NY Professional cosmetics and Naturopathica skin care.

Emily, 28, left little to the imagination with a small white blouse to combine with a custom skirt.

Love: the 47-year-old actress shined in a tight dress on the star-filled evening with her husband Joe Manganiello at her side

Best dressed: Sofia looked effortlessly glamorous in a studded dress adorned with thousands of bright rhinestones

Blessed: Jessica Alba joined the bright note with a nude dress with ornate rhinestone details

Behavior of the model: Emily, 28, left little to the imagination with a small white blouse to combine with a custom skirt

Joe looked elegant next to his wife in a black tuxedo with a tie and matching shoes.

Jessica Alba joined the bright note with a nude dress with ornate rhinestone details.

His muscular arms were perfectly tanned to match the golden tones that ran vertically through his body.

Gabrielle Union simply was surprised with a white dress adorned with delicate floral appliques.

A shiny silver belt was wrapped around her waist and gave her incredibly detailed dress structure, which she combined with high heels.

Without missing a moment of fashion, Dwyane agreed with his protagonist wearing a transparent lace blazer in a fabric similar to Gabrielle's.

Just the two of us: Jessica and her husband Cash Warren left their three children at home for a night together, while Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade left without their adorable girl, Kaavia James

Perfection: a shiny silver belt wrapped around her waist and shaped her incredibly detailed dress, which she combined with high heels

Baller: You can't miss a moment of fashion, Dwyane coincided with its protagonist with a transparent lace blazer in a fabric similar to Gabrielle's.

Queen: Kerry Washington wore a two-piece dress with immaculate beads that seemed to present drawings of ancient Egypt

Chrissy Teigen looked flawless in a bluish green number with a braided cape resting on his shoulders and falling on his legs.

Her winning husband of EGOT, John Legend, was dressed in a classic black suit combined with a white button and a black bow tie.

Katharine McPhee Foster put on a tight lilac dress with cuts along her hips lined with shiny rhinestones.

The waitress star joined her musician husband, David Foster, who looked handsome in a black bow tie to complement her classic tuxedo.

Elizabeth Banks brought a touch of color to the carpet in a bright red dress with a deep neckline and an impressive skirt.

She kept her color theme wearing a pair of strappy heels and combed her short strands of platinum in loose waves that hit just above her shoulders.

Always elegant: Chrissy Teigen looked flawless in a bluish green number with a braided cape resting on his shoulders and falling on his legs

Perfect couple: her winning husband from EGOT, John Legend, was dressed in a classic black tuxedo combined with a white button and a black bow tie

Silver Mermaid: Katharine McPhee Foster put on a tight lilac dress with cutouts along her hips lined with shiny rhinestones

Just married: Waitress star was joined by her musician husband, David Foster, who looked handsome with a black bow tie to complement his classic tuxedo.

Red Hot! Elizabeth Banks brought a touch of color to the carpet in a bright red dress with a deep neckline and an impressive skirt

Elegant: he kept his color theme with a pair of strappy heels and dressed in his short platinum braids in loose waves that hit just above his shoulders

Powerful couple: Sarah Paulson wore sequins with her beloved Holland Taylor, while Leslie Mann shined in a bright dress with her husband Judd Apatow

Hollywood Royalty: Ron Howard found the perfect date for the star-filled adventure while walking with his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard

Work: Minnie Driver flaunted her fit physique with a white strapless dress, which was folded under the knees to reveal a pair of silver heels

Sarah Paulson wore a black sequin dress while her beloved, Holland Taylor, looked elegant in a black velvet suit with deep pink accents.

Leslie Mann also took note of wearing something that shone when she came out in a purple dress with husband Judd Apatow at his side.

Ron Howard found the perfect date for the star-filled adventure while walking with his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard.

Minnie Driver flaunted his fit physique with a white strapless dress, which was folded under the knees to reveal a pair of silver heels.

Olivia Wilde wore a black dress with a deep neckline and wavy sleeves to match her flowing skirt.

Tracee Ellis Ross did not disappoint with a gold dress adorned with long sleeves with a cape to match her number of sequins.

Booksmart: Olivia Wilde wore a black dress with a deep neckline and wavy sleeves to match her flowing skirt

Golden to the Nines: Tracee Ellis Ross did not disappoint in a gold dress adorned with long sleeves and layers to match her number of sequins

Bold: Megan Mullally shone with an ombre dress that began with pink beads along her shoulders and transformed into a gold dress towards the bottom

See green: director Ava DuVernay chose an emerald set with a thick diamond belt wrapped around her waist

Happiness: Judith Light stunned in a white backless dress with long beaded sleeves and matching satin heels, while Catherine O & # 39; Hara stood out from the crowd with a colorful print dress perfectly suited for her Schitt & # character 39; s Creek, Moira Rose

Caption: Joan Collins looked elegant in a silver case that included unique transparent black sleeves sewn just above her elbows

Megan Mullally shined with an ombre dress that began with pink beads along her shoulders and transformed into a gold dress towards the bottom.

Director Ava DuVernay chose a set of emeralds with a thick diamond belt wrapped around her waist.

Judith Light was surprised with a white backless dress with long sleeves and matching satin heels and heels.

Catherine O & # 39; Hara stood out from the crowd in a colorful print dress perfectly suited for her character from Schitt & # 39; s Creek, Moira Rose.

Joan Collins looked elegant in a silver sheath that included unique transparent black sleeves sewn just above her elbows.

Greek goddess: Nikki Hilton channeled the Greek vibes with a shiny silver dress with floral appliques around her straps

Flower power: mixed Amanda Peet patterns with a black dress with a blue floral pattern and interesting grid sleeves and a collar

Mindy Kaling was surprised with a royal purple dress with a touch of glitter sewn into the sweetheart neckline to match her huge watch.

Nikki Hilton channeled the Greek vibes with a shiny silver dress with floral appliques around her suspenders.

Amanda Peet mixed patterns with a black dress with a blue floral print and interesting grid sleeves and a collar.