Vanessa Bryant says "It feels bad to accept,quot; her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in another heartbreaking statement

In a new heartbreaking statement, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, admitted that she refuses to accept that he and her second daughter, Gianna, are gone forever. According to her, it simply "feels bad,quot; to admit it.

Along with a clip never seen before showing the late father who trains Gianna and the other girls of the Mamba Sports Academy, Vanessa wrote a painful message in which she confessed that she feels "so angry,quot; that her 13-year-old daughter does not You can wake up another day.

As you know, the basketball legend and the teenager died in a terrible helicopter accident that left no survivors.

His long and new statement about the tragedy says: "I have been reluctant to express all my feelings in words." My brain refuses to even accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe's disappearance, but my body simply refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad Why should I wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? & # 39;

Vanessa admitted that she gets very angry just thinking about the fact that she had "so much to live!"

Although she obviously has a lot of emotional pain, she reminded herself and her followers that she has to be strong for her other three remaining daughters.

‘Crazy, I'm not with Kobe and Gigi, but I'm grateful to be here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know that what I feel is normal. It is part of the grieving process. I wanted to share in case there is someone out there who has experienced a loss like this. I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. "

In the end, he also mentioned the other seven victims and their loved ones, saying that he had been praying for them and asking his followers to do the same.



