Vanessa Bryant: my brain refuses to accept that Gianna and Kobe are gone

Vanessa Bryant The loss of her husband continues to mourn, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant.
It's been just over two weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash with Gigi and seven other people in Calabasas, California. In the days after his death, Vanessa, who is also the mother of daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant Y Capri Kobe Bryant, took Instagram to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa wrote. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri."
On Monday, Vanessa took Instagram to share a video of Gianna playing basketball.
"I have been reluctant to express my feelings in words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," Vanessa wrote next to the video on Monday. "I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe who left, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad."
"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? I'm so angry," he continued. "I had so much life to live."
"Then I realize that I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Crazy, I'm not with Kobe and Gigi, but I'm grateful to be here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri," Vanessa told her followers on social media. . "I know what I feel is normal. It's part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case someone out there has experienced a loss like this. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare was over. Praying for all the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all. "
A public memorial service for Kobe and Gigi will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
