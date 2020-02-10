Vanessa Bryant: my brain refuses to accept that Gianna and Kobe are gone

Vanessa Bryant The loss of her husband continues to mourn, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant.

It's been just over two weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash with Gigi and seven other people in Calabasas, California. In the days after his death, Vanessa, who is also the mother of daughters Natalia Bryant, Bianka Bryant Y Capri Kobe Bryant, took Instagram to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

%MINIFYHTML8f68c0123700b44da97d1a7f79f2b85e11% %MINIFYHTML8f68c0123700b44da97d1a7f79f2b85e12%

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them," Vanessa wrote. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my worshiping husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

On Monday, Vanessa took Instagram to share a video of Gianna playing basketball.