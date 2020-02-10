Vanessa Bryant asks for prayers in an emotional Instagram post about Kobe and Gianna

%MINIFYHTML5fc1bcbe5291012c30f69c24d140101e11% %MINIFYHTML5fc1bcbe5291012c30f69c24d140101e12%

Prayers: There are no words to describe the feeling of losing the people you love, but somehow, Vanessa Bryant has gathered enough words to express what she is feeling right now. It's only been a few weeks since she lost her beloved husband Kobe and her beautiful daughter Gianna, and Vanessa has a message for all of you praying for her.

She begins by expressing how difficult it is to accept that they are both gone, but she recognizes the strength she must have to live for her three daughters.

"My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," she says. "I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe's disappearance, but my body refuses to accept that my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels bad."

She continues saying:

"He feels bad. Why should I wake up another day when my baby can't have that opportunity? I'm really crazy. He had so much life to live. Then I realize that I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. "

Vanessa spoke for the first time days after the tragic accident of the helicopter that claimed the life of Kobe, Gianna and some of her closest friends and loved ones. And although he says that everything feels surreal, he asks for continuous prayers or his loved ones, and all the affected families.