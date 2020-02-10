Usher and rumored GF Jenn Goicoechea is exhibited loved at the post-Oscar party

WENN / Avalon

Although the singer of & # 39; Yeah & # 39; He poses only when he touches the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, he is seen with the Epic Record member inside the party full of stars.

Even if Usher He posed alone on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, he was not totally alone in the event. The singer joined his rumored girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, at the party that will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9 at night.

In a photo taken inside the party, Usher and Jenn were walking down the hall with the R&B singer wearing a modern touch in a tuxedo with a white satin suit that seemed to flow over their shoes. He also wore a white scarf that fluttered on his left side. The Epic Record A&R combined the color with Usher, looking pretty in a completely black outfit consisting of a long-sleeved dress combined with matching heels.

Usher also turned to Instagram Stories to document his fun-filled night at the party. He filmed himself running towards the tastes of Billie eilish Y Paula Abdul before touching the dance floor. In a video, he turned the camera towards Jenn as they ended up in each other's arms and looked silently happy.

Rumors about Usher and Jenn's romance first came up in October of last year, when photographer Jennifer Johnson posted a photo of him and Jenn on Instagram together behind the scenes at a concert. In the photo, the "Yes" singer was smiling from ear to ear when Jenn kissed him on the cheek. The two have never addressed their relationship, although they have been dating a lot in recent months. They were last seen attending Sean "P Diddy"Combs birthday party last December.

In case the rumors are true, Jenn is the first woman with whom Usher has been romantically linked since her separation from Grace Miguel, with whom he was married for three years. Despite the separation, the former remain in a friendly period since they even wished him a happy birthday when he turned 41 last year.