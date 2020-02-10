United States accuses Chinese military officers in 2017 Equifax piracy

It quickly became clear that the data had significant value for the Chinese government: US officials with security clearance, including some of the most important members of the government, had to reveal foreign contacts, relationships that include extramarital affairs, medical records and information. about their children and other family members.

The violation was so serious that the C.I.A. he had to cancel assignments for undercover officers who plan to go to China; Although the agency did not send the information of its employees to the personnel office, these people were often undercover as a State Department or other government officials.

Then it got worse. The hackers in the Anthem database and Starwood hotels, later taken over by Marriott, seemed to be orchestrated by the same or related Chinese groups. The United States assessed that China was building a vast database of who worked with whom in national security jobs, where they were traveling and what their health records were, according to US officials.

Over time, China can use the datasets to improve its artificial intelligence capabilities to the point where it can predict which Americans will be prepared for future preparation and recruitment, John C. Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security at the Department of Justice said in an interview.

The charges were only the second time that the Department of Justice has accused Chinese military officers for suspected piracy. In 2014, five Chinese military officers were accused of stealing data from a labor union, critical infrastructure and businesses, including US Steel.

The Justice Department rarely secures accusations against members of foreign military or intelligence services, in part to avoid reprisals against US troops and spies, but Barr said he has made exceptions for state-sponsored actors who hacked US networks to steal intellectual property or interfere in the elections of the United States.

In 2015, President Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping of China agreed to curb cyber attacks for economic reasons to cooperate with cybercrime investigation requests and avoid attacking critical infrastructure in other countries.