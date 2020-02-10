Unai Emery: Some Arsenal players had bad attitudes during my reign | Soccer news





Unai Emery did not name any players, but said he felt he had been disappointed by some bad attitudes in the locker room during his time at Arsenal.

Former Arsenal chief Unai Emery accused some of his former players of not having "a good attitude,quot; in a solid defense of his 18-month reign at Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard was relieved of his duties in November last year after a series of seven games in all competitions without a victory, with the Gunners eight points out of the top four in the Premier League.

He left amid claims that he had struggled to motivate the most important names in the club, although he responded to those suggestions and insisted that he was changing things.

Emery said France Football: "Arsenal was a club on a downward slope for two years before I arrived. We stopped this fall and even started rebuilding the club with the Europa League final and fifth place in the league, just one point away from the Tottenham even though he took only one point in our last five games.

"We had the qualification of the Champions League at our fingertips and in the end it went wrong. But it was a good season and we had the idea to keep improving."

"But we lost our four captains: (Laurent) Koscielny, (Petr) Cech, (Aaron) Ramsey and (Nacho) Monreal. They were personalities we missed this season to keep us on the right track, and some stars didn't have a good attitude and He asked for more than they were returning.

"With all that in mind, we needed time to succeed with our transition to a new Arsenal, which is what I wanted."

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette have been made public with comments that they feel the team has joined under the tactical philosophy of the new manager Mikel Arteta.

"As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club," said Ozil.