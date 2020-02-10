Unai Emery has the right to question Arsenal players during his tenure, says Paul Merson | Soccer news





Mesut Ozil was often excluded by Unai Emery and has since been criticized by the then head of Arsenal.

Paul Merson gives his verdict on Unai Emery's comments about Arsenal players, where Mikel Arteta is improving things and why Chris Wilder could be named Manager of the Year before Jurgen Klopp.

I don't like it when a coach enters a club and says that all players are not fit enough. That's having an excavation in the old manager, I don't like it. When players start saying, & # 39; it's better here now, it's more fun & # 39; – nah

I believe what Unai Emery said about the team, because they shouldn't be where they are with the quality of the players they have, and the results they have had were not doing the right thing, there is no doubt about that. Mesut Ozil wasn't playing before, that's fine, but when a new manager is playing you, don't say anything.

It was always going to be hard work for Emery. The defense was not good from the beginning. It is clean sheets. We have seen with Mikel Arteta, the moment the window opened brought two defenders. But I found it difficult to see Arsenal under Emery. I thought it was smooth, like looking at Arsene Wenger teams, and at least now Burnley is not dominating or intimidating them.

Against Leeds they were defeated in the FA Cup in the first half, Arteta puts them in and says what he wants and they absolutely dominate the second half and they could have won by many goals, that tells me something, when managers can change things as they did and players listen.

Arteta is not going to come in and tell Ozil how to play a pass, but Arsenal has been the worst team in the Premier League without the ball in the last 10 years and that is what he is trying to change.

Hard work is all that it is. Ask any football fan what they want, and all they want is for players to enter that field and take off their socks. I played against one of the best teams of all time at AC Milan. Baresi, Maldini, all that. You couldn't believe how hard they worked. They were world class players, but they worked even harder.

I thought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be around 31, 32 years old when he left, and if I were Arsenal I would keep him in the summer. I would keep it and tell you, you know what, give it what you can next year and take us to the Champions League and you can go for free. It is difficult to buy goals, and is a natural scorer.

Gabriel Martinelli could be a great player and I like him, but if I keep Aubameyang I have 15-20 goals, and that is something. To ask Martinelli to come and do that, you can't ask that. We believe that these players are 22 or 23 years old, but at 18 to do it in this league, I'm a big fan of yours, it's just about time.

You don't know what they are going to do with the Europa League, they will have to do a Manchester United. It is difficult this year, they do not disrespect, but when United won it it was not so difficult, and some good teams remain this season.

Wilder on Klopp for Manager of the year?

Sheffield United is there. What I like about them, wherever they go, they do: I saw them take the game to Tottenham, they do it to everyone who has played. If they enter Europe, they deserve it. I know what Jurgen Klopp has done this season, and I don't disrespect him, but he has special players.

If Chris Wilder takes Sheffield United to Europe, he deserves the Manager of the Year for me. You have to find out what you're working with, and they were a favorite to be relegated, but for now, phenomenal.

When Leicester won the Premier League, nobody thought he would do it again and dominate American football for five or six years, but if Sheffield United enters Europe, he can bring a better player quality. That doesn't disrespect you; Because of the way he plays, there is only a certain type of player who can play like this. I say it with a lot of respect. You must be a worker, you cannot be one of them, & # 39; give me the ball and I will make things happen & # 39 ;, you have to take off your socks.

They entered through the window and paid £ 22 million for a player. They have the right to do so due to the position they are in. West Ham left and did it and took a risk, but it is difficult for the teams below to do so.

I think they are thinking about the future, and that they are doing well means that they can bring that best type of player, because they will come in while they fly. You don't want to go there and think, "They will be in a relegation battle and we are not going to catch the ball." You just have to watch them play, who wouldn't go there? I don't see them going anywhere and holding on, kicking the ball and taking a 2-0 loss. Fair play for them.

The games are underway, they have three or four good games, I say good games, but there are no easy games, but they are games that can win. You have Chelsea playing with Manchester United and Tottenham in their next two home games, before you know it, the league changes and someone will lose points. Before you know it, you could end up with six or seven games, and they are in the driver's seat for Europe.

It's no accident: when Chris Wilder was in Northampton and Oxford, he performed miracles everywhere. I saw Sheffield United play against Arsenal at home earlier this season and think & # 39; how is it that this man is not the manager of Arsenal & # 39 ;. With everything that happens, why not go and get that? But the problem is that, with players with £ 350k, £ 250k per week, you are asking them to go and chase them in the corners.