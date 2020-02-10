UK declares coronavirus "imminent threat,quot; while Europe is stirring

LONDON – The health department of Great Britain declared that the new coronavirus is an "imminent threat,quot; to public health and announced a series of measures to combat the spread of the virus, a sign of the seriousness with which local health authorities are Treating the fears of the epidemic.

The recently introduced measures, which apply only in England, are among the first in Europe to allow health authorities to keep people in quarantine if public health professionals believe they may be at risk of spreading the virus.

Four more people in Britain linked to a group of transmissions at a ski resort in France tested positive for the coronavirus, which raised the total number of cases in the country to eight, the health department said Monday.

The coronavirus has made more than 40,500 people sick, mainly in China, and at least 910 people have died since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in the central part of the country at the end of last year. . Since then, the virus has also spread to at least 24 countries, which has generated fears of a global pandemic.