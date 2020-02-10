UK declares coronavirus "imminent threat,quot; while Europe is stirring

LONDON – The health department of Great Britain declared that the new coronavirus is an "imminent threat,quot; to public health and announced a series of measures to combat the spread of the virus, a sign of the seriousness with which local health authorities are Treating the fears of the epidemic.
The recently introduced measures, which apply only in England, are among the first in Europe to allow health authorities to keep people in quarantine if public health professionals believe they may be at risk of spreading the virus.
Four more people in Britain linked to a group of transmissions at a ski resort in France tested positive for the coronavirus, which raised the total number of cases in the country to eight, the health department said Monday.
The coronavirus has made more than 40,500 people sick, mainly in China, and at least 910 people have died since the virus first emerged in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in the central part of the country at the end of last year. . Since then, the virus has also spread to at least 24 countries, which has generated fears of a global pandemic.
The Department of Health and Social Welfare stressed that the risk of contracting the coronavirus in Britain remained "moderate,quot;, even when the government authorized health authorities to quarantine people by force. He also designated a hospital, near Liverpool, and a conference center, northwest London, as isolation facilities for people in quarantine.
"I will do everything in my power to keep people in this country safe," Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health of Great Britain, He said in a statement. "We are taking all possible measures to control the outbreak of coronavirus."
He added that it meant that health care providers would be "backed with additional legal powers to keep people safe throughout the country," and noted that the transmission of the coronavirus "would constitute a serious threat."
The new measures were announced one day after a repatriation flight from Hubei province: Wuhan is the largest city in the area and transports some 200 citizens of Britain and other places that landed at an air force base in The center of England. British passengers were taken to the Kents Hill Park conference center, about 50 miles northwest of London, during 14 days of quarantine.
Twenty Germans who were on board the evacuation flight were taken to a Red Cross hospital in Berlin. Like 126 Germans who were picked up from Wuhan earlier this month, those who arrived at the weekend agreed to a quarantine time of two weeks. There are 14 known cases of the virus in Germany.
On Monday morning, eight people in England had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement by Professor Chris Whitty, medical director of the Department of Health of England, doubling from one day before the known cases in the country.
"The new cases are all known contacts of a previously confirmed case in the United Kingdom, and the virus was transmitted in France," Professor Whitty said in a statement. “Public Health England experts continue to work hard to locate patient contacts in UK cases. They successfully identified these people and made sure they were given adequate support. ”
The new cases in Britain are linked to cases in France, according to French health authorities, dating back to a group of British citizens who stayed in a chalet in the Alpine village of Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Switzerland, late of last month.
It is believed that a British man in the center of the transmissions contracted the coronavirus while attending a conference in Singapore, before flying to Geneva on January 24, and from there the town, where he shared accommodation with a group of Britons.
Then, the man returned to Britain on January 28 on an easyJet flight, the economic airline confirmed in a statement sent via email. It is among the eight people in Britain who have tested positive for the virus.
EasyJet said in a statement sent by email that public health authorities had notified him that a client who had recently traveled on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on January 28 had received a diagnosis of coronavirus.
"Public Health England is communicating with all passengers who were sitting in the vicinity of the client," the company said in a statement, but noted that since the man had not experienced any symptoms, the risk to others aboard the flight It was "very low."
It was confirmed that at least one of the people who tested positive for the virus was from Brighton, a coastal city on the south coast of England, and the BBC reported Monday that the Oak County medical center there had to close its doors afterwards. from A staff member tested positive for the virus.
A message on the center's answering machine indicated that it had been closed for an "urgent reason for safety and operational health."
Public Health England confirmed that two of the cases of coronavirus in Britain were health workers. Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said in a statement that all new cases announced Monday were "closely related to each other."
"Our priority has been to talk to those who have close and sustained contact with confirmed cases, so that we can advise them on what they can do to limit the spread of the virus," he said. "We are now working urgently to identify all patients and other health workers who may have been in close contact, and at this stage we believe that this is a relatively small number."
A pub near Brighton in Hove, The Grenadier, said in a statement on its Facebook page that a person confirmed that the virus had visited the facility, but that Public Health England had determined that there was minimal risk, and was following the advice Officer will remain open.
At least Five other Britons who stayed in the chalet and are still in France have tested positive for the coronavirus, said Agnès Buzyn, France's health minister. They are among at least 11 people in France who have tested positive for the disease.
A 9-year-old boy was among the British who contracted the virus in the ski town. According to a spokeswoman for the region, the boy is a permanent resident of the village, where he lives with his father, who also contracted the virus, and two brothers. His mother is currently in Britain.
He attended a local school in Les Contamines-Montjoie and took French classes at two nearby schools in Saint-Gervais and Thonon-Les-Bains. As a precaution, all three schools have been closed during the week and other students are being evaluated.
According to the head of the national health agency of France, Jérome Salomon, six other British people who stayed in the villa tested positive for the virus.
The French health authorities said they were still in the process of determining exactly how many people were staying in the villa and who could have come into contact with those carrying the coronavirus.
Ms. Buzyn, the health minister, visited the ski resort on Sunday.
"It is important to reassure the people of this village," he said. "We have to tell them that there is no risk when you meet people on the street, it is not the same as being in contact with an infected person."
"It's about close, sustained, face-to-face or physical contact," he added.
A crisis unit has been opened in Les Contamines-Montjoie, where tests are being conducted to determine if there are more cases of coronavirus.
On Sunday night, Mr. Salomon, head of the national health agency, announced that the results of 21 samples had been negative and that another 25 were still being analyzed.
"It's already very good news," he said.
Etienne Jacquet, the mayor of Les Contamines-Montjoie, said in a telephone interview that students who might have been in contact with the infected child were tested as a priority on Sunday. He said that precautionary measures made the town, in his opinion, the "safest city in France,quot; in regard to the coronavirus.
"In Les Contamines-Montjoie life goes on normally," Jacquet said. "At the moment there is absolutely no crisis."
Megan Specia reported from London and Constant Méheut reported from Paris. Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reports from Berlin.