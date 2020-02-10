UFC 247: Israel Adesanya says that Jon Jones washed himself & # 39; after seeing him beat Dominick Reyes

%MINIFYHTMLd80ed28b3dc01ddd0e579b6ee5c23b1811% %MINIFYHTMLd80ed28b3dc01ddd0e579b6ee5c23b1812%

Jon Jones' narrow victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 has only reinforced Israel Adesanya's view that the light heavyweight champion has spent his best moment.

Jones got a unanimous decision with scores of 48-47 48-47 and 49-46 at the Toyota Center in Houston, but many fans and experts argued that Reyes could have won the victory. Reyes started hard and took the fight to Jones before the 205-pound champion joined in the final stages of the fight.

Adesanya, who was in Houston for a media tour last week, is preparing for his UFC 248 middleweight title defense against Yoel Romero next month, but has been linked to a fight with Jones.

The two have exchanged insults in the media and social networks on many occasions during Adesanya's rapid rise to fame, and the 185 champion joined the exchange by saying he was not impressed with what he saw last weekend. of week.

"I've seen it. I've seen what I needed to see," The Stylebender told Sporting News on Monday.

"In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn't," Adesanya added. "Compare your fifth round with my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum; there is a difference.

"It's washed. It's over," Adesanya continued. "His best years are behind him. He's still great, but now he's washed. He wasn't doing s-. He was winning the rounds, but he wasn't really doing s-. He was trying, but there are levels for this one."

Adesanya says he scored a tie in the fight, but added to the criticism of Judge Joe Solis, who scored the 4-1 match for the champion.

"It was close. There are ways to see that fight," he said. "Some people scored it Jones, some people scored it Dominick. Dominick thought he won the fight, Jones thought he won the fight. Some say tie."

"I would have given him a draw, but it's one of those things; they put it into play and it was a good fight, but I give him a draw."

"That (score) was ridiculous. Ridiculous.

"I liked the conversation (commentators) that Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Dominic Cruz had after the fight, where they appealed to the public and said: & # 39; Please, can we unite for the greater good of the sport? & # 39 ;

"That was ridiculous. Whoever marked it that way, never judge again. Never."

As the momentum for a confrontation between Jones and Adesanya continues to grow, Adesanya reiterated his four-fight plan, culminating in a light heavyweight debut next year.

"I have seen what I needed to see; I am the man," he said. "First, I have to take care of Romero. I have to take care of Paulo Costa and possibly Jared Cannonier, but 2021 – I don't care if (Jones is still the champion or not) – Raiders Stadium (in Las Vegas) in 2021, I will rise to 205 and do what I do. "

After his whirlwind in the United States media over the weekend, Adesanya is back in New Zealand giving the final touches to his training camp before his first title defense on March 8. It will be the third time Adesanya heads an event payment card after winning over Rob Whittaker and Anderson Silva last year.