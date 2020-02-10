Two weeks since the 11-year-old boy disappeared in Colorado Springs.

Matilda Coleman
Two weeks have passed since Gannon Stauch, 11, was reported missing from his home in Colorado Springs, and investigators have received 385 tips on his possible whereabouts.

Still, the child has not been found.

During the weekend, an emotional candlelight vigil was held at Lorson Ranch for the child that his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported missing on January 27, who told authorities he was last seen Once heading to a friend's house. Hundreds of volunteers, law enforcement officers, dog search teams and horse agents have searched Gannon since his disappearance.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said investigators have worked 2,656 hours and search efforts have reached 3,600 hours of personnel.

