Two weeks have passed since Gannon Stauch, 11, was reported missing from his home in Colorado Springs, and investigators have received 385 tips on his possible whereabouts.

%MINIFYHTMLdeb36b75a3babf26176cf27ae70e913911% %MINIFYHTMLdeb36b75a3babf26176cf27ae70e913912%

Still, the child has not been found.

During the weekend, an emotional candlelight vigil was held at Lorson Ranch for the child that his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, reported missing on January 27, who told authorities he was last seen Once heading to a friend's house. Hundreds of volunteers, law enforcement officers, dog search teams and horse agents have searched Gannon since his disappearance.

On Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said investigators have worked 2,656 hours and search efforts have reached 3,600 hours of personnel.

"This has included large-scale searches in addition to small and specific searches," said a sheriff's press release. "The research and search processes continue to run parallel to each other."

Authorities have used sonar equipment to search for bodies of water near Lorson Ranch and Gannon's parents have made a video request in an attempt to ensure their return home. It was first reported that Gannon was running away.

"This is still a very active and fluid investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 719-520-6666 or send information by email to [email protected]