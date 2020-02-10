Two-digit Oscar TV ratings tank and reached a record low

The 92 Academy Awards made history this weekend when Parasite It was named Best Movie, as it was the first foreign language film to win the coveted prize. But, unfortunately, not many people saw it live.

According to CNNThe ceremony, which aired on ABC, attracted an average of 23.6 million viewers, which is the historical minimum of the biggest night in the Hollywood film industry. The number was a huge 20 percent decrease from last year, which attracted 29.6 million viewers. Before this year, the lowest Oscar of all time was the 2018 ceremony, which had 26.5 million viewers.

I can't think why the ratings of Oscar viewers are at their lowest point … https://t.co/kjcZQVr4cA – Billy Swagspeare 2020 (@bswagspeare) February 10, 2020

While these numbers are even higher than most television shows, Oscar's ratings have been steadily declining for years, with the exception of a slight increase in 2019. Just six years ago, the Awards of the Academy attracted more than 40 million viewers. And, this downward trend is happening for all major awards broadcasts, including the Emmys and Grammys.

Some blame the execution time of the program, which was 33 minutes longer than the three scheduled hours. Others say leaving aside the main box office draws Avengers Final Game It was the reason for the bad grades.

"The 92nd annual Academy Awards quickly lost its own plot amid a million distractions courtesy of the frantic, often disconcerting production decisions," he wrote. Variety Television critic Caroline Framke. "For about half of the transmission, the Oscars felt like a train that ran off."

The Oscar ratings reached their lowest point in 2020 amid polarizing speeches, repeating victories https://t.co/FYq1CP2K3b pic.twitter.com/wVe5z6VpIV – New York Post (@nypost) February 10, 2020

Without a host for the second year in a row, many critics noted the "strange production and management decisions,quot; during the ceremony. Daniel Fienberg, television critic for The Hollywood reporterHe wrote that last year's ceremony "flowed reasonably well without a host." But, this year showed that it was "silly luck."

The ceremony began with Janelle Monae and Billy Porter performing a musical number, followed by some jokes by Steve Martin and Chris Rock. It also included performances by the five nominees for Best Original Song and a surprise performance by Eminem of his Oscar-winning song in 2003 Be lost.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern won as Best Supporting Actor and Actress. And Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellwegger took home the trophies for Best Actor and Actress. But, the night belonged to director Bong Joon-Ho and his movie. Parasite. He took home the awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Non-English Film.



