Twitter reacts when Amber Rose presents tattoos on the forehead of & # 39; Slash & # 39; and & # 39; Bash & # 39;

Amber Rose does not stick to conventional fashion ideals, and over the weekend, she debuted with a new tattoo on her forehead, which was a tribute to her two children, Sebastian Taylor and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

He showed his new ink in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells new and used shoes.

While the mother of two children clearly has many influences when it comes to her style, Amber Rose says her greatest inspiration is her mother:

"My mom. She came to SlutWalk last year and raised a,quot; Black Lives Matter "sign. My mom supports me, taught me to be creative, to be a person. She supported me in any breakup with every boyfriend and girlfriend that I had. Through everything I wanted to do, she always supported me. She is also an amazing grandmother. I feel that my son loves her more than he loves me. She is amazing, "she said in an interview with Harper & # 39; s Bazaar. in 2018

This is how Twitter reacted to the new facial tattoo: