Home Entertainment Twitter reacts when Amber Rose presents tattoos on the forehead of &...

Twitter reacts when Amber Rose presents tattoos on the forehead of & # 39; Slash & # 39; and & # 39; Bash & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Amber Rose does not stick to conventional fashion ideals, and over the weekend, she debuted with a new tattoo on her forehead, which was a tribute to her two children, Sebastian Taylor and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

He showed his new ink in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells new and used shoes.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©