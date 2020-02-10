Turkey retaliates after Syrian government bombings kill 5 soldiers | news from Syria

%MINIFYHTML87dacdc0da3959b4e7a4bb72dafe267811% %MINIFYHTML87dacdc0da3959b4e7a4bb72dafe267812%

Ankara, Turkey – An attack by Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria on Monday, threatening further escalation in the region after another deadly artillery attack last week.

Turkish defense officials said five other troops were injured in "intense,quot; bombings in Taftanaz, in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last stronghold controlled by the rebels in Syria.

Turkey responded immediately and "neutralized,quot; more than 100 enemy targets, the defense ministry said in a statement.

"A heinous attack occurred today in Idlib, where our military service, in accordance with our rights under international law, to end the violence and mitigate the humanitarian crisis," wrote Fahrettin Altun, communications director of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Twitter.

"Turkey retaliated against the attack to destroy all enemy targets and avenge our fallen troops. The war criminal, who ordered today's heinous attack, targeted the entire international community, not just Turkey."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu commented that Ankara had "responded to the cowards," adding: "Our glorious army will continue to do whatever it takes."

Last week, eight Turkish soldiers died in a similar attack on Saraqeb, south of Taftanaz. The Turkish response at the time left at least 13 Syrian soldiers dead.

After that attack, Ankara warned Syrian government forces to withdraw to the agreed lines at a ceasefire in 2018 at the end of February. However, the Syrian army promised to continue its campaign, which focuses on taking two roads that link Aleppo with other areas controlled by the government.

The most recent attack came when a Russian delegation arrived in Ankara to continue talks about the struggle in Syria. Russia and Iran support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey supports some of the opposition groups that have made Idlib their final strength.

Omer Celik, spokesman for the ruling Turkish Justice and Development Party, said Erdogan could meet with his counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin, if the talks would come to a standstill.

"The negotiations are ongoing with the visiting delegation and, so far, no concrete conclusion has been reached," he said. "The Turkish side has made its own concrete position very clear. The negotiations will continue."

Celik added: "The Turkish Armed Forces will continue their efforts in Idlib until the regime withdraws."

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near Eastern Policy, said Turkey will call Moscow to pressure the Syrian government.

"The forces of the Assad regime killed 13 Turkish troops in a single week," he said. "Ankara has to punish Assad and Russia has to agree with this, but that does not mean that Putin will allow Erdogan to take Assad completely out of Idlib."

Astana process & # 39; endangered & # 39;

Murat Aslan, security analyst at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research in Ankara, accused Russia of supporting attacks on Turkish troops while engaging in diplomacy.

"The Assad regime is dependent and loyal to Russia and all attacks by Assad forces are backed by Iran or Russia," he said.

"We know that the planes that bomb the area are on the Russian side, so there is a kind of coordination between the Assad regime and Russia that directly attacks Turkish forces and civilians."

"On the one hand, the Russians are negotiating with Turkey in Ankara and, on the other, they are pressing on the ground by supporting the Assad regime."

Referring to a past agreement between Turkey, Russia and Iran to deliver peace to Syria and establish a post-conflict political solution, Aslan added: "The current situation is very tense and the Astana process seems to be in danger due to attacks against Turkey Observation posts.

"If these attacks continue, the meaning of the Astana process will be lost."

Turkey has established a dozen observation posts in Idlib. These were pressured when Syrian government forces resumed their offensive in December, and several have been surrounded.

During the past week, Turkey sent thousands of troops, as well as equipment, including tanks and armored vehicles, to Idlib in an effort to curb the advance of the Syrian army, which has sent almost 700,000 displaced civilians fleeing to the Turkish border.

Speaking as a meeting of senior security and government officials, including Erdogan, was under way in Ankara, Celik ruled out the possibility of a Turkish withdrawal.

"Our observation points will continue with determination according to the orders given," he said.

"There is no possibility of withdrawing from the observation points in any way."

Ali Bakeer, a political analyst and researcher based in Ankara, said Turkey needed to reiterate its demands in Idlib. "Remaining in a defensive position without a firm red line and a clear mandate will only make soldiers an easy target for the Assad regime," he said.

Currently, Turkey is home to 3.6 million Syrians and has closed its borders, saying it cannot accept more.

"Russia doesn't want Turkey in Idlib anymore, that's clear," Aslan said, adding, however, that "Turkey wants to keep Idlib because if Idlib gets lost in the Assad regime there will be a huge wave of immigrants on the border Turkish. " ".

"Turkey does not want to see a humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib."