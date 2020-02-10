Tua Tagovailoa receives positive news about hip surgery | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLbf54a087e3235bb423d79437d5e986a411% %MINIFYHTMLbf54a087e3235bb423d79437d5e986a412%

"The fracture has healed. The hip and its range of motion are good."







%MINIFYHTMLbf54a087e3235bb423d79437d5e986a413% %MINIFYHTMLbf54a087e3235bb423d79437d5e986a414%

%MINIFYHTMLbf54a087e3235bb423d79437d5e986a415% %MINIFYHTMLbf54a087e3235bb423d79437d5e986a416%

The recovery of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from hip surgery is "as positive as possible," according to a report from Monday's Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Tagovailoa recently underwent a CT scan, which occurred almost three months after suffering a dislocated fracture of the right hip and the posterior wall at the end of the first half against the state of Mississippi on November 16, ending his junior season.

Rapoport, citing sources, tweeted: "The fracture has healed. The hip and its range of motion is good."

Subscribe to Inside The Huddle Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discuss the main news and conversation points throughout the NFL

According to Rapoport, it could be another month before Tagovailoa is authorized for soccer activities.

Tagovailoa is expected to be the second quarterback recruited behind the winner of Heisman and is presumed to be No. 1 chosen Joe Burrow of LSU.

Tagovailoa said he will attend the NFL Combine, which begins on February 23, meeting with teams and going through medical evaluations in Indianapolis.

Key dates of the NFL offseason When? What? February 24 – March 2 NFL exploration combination February 25 First day for teams to designate franchise or transition players March 10th Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players March 18th The year of the 2020 league begins and the period of free agency 6 of April Clubs with new head coaches (Panthers) can start off-season training programs. April 17th Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets April 23-25 2020 NFL Draft July 15 Deadline for any designated franchise player to sign a contract extension of several years Mid July Teams can open rookie training camp seven days before the notification date allowed for veterans September 5 Teams must reduce the lists to 53 players.

He left Alabama's historic program as No. 1 in school history as a percentage of completion (69.3 percent), one-touch touchdown passes (43 in 2018), career pass touchdowns (87) and touchdowns responsible for ( 96).

With Burrow against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Ohio State Chase Young defensive end widely screened for the Washington Redskins in No. 2, the Detroit Lions, who have quarterback Matthew Stafford returning, could benefit from a healthy Tagovailoa if the teams They want to change to No. 3.

Jaguars will play at Wembley twice in 2020 The Jacksonville Jaguars will play two of their home games of the regular NFL season at Wembley Stadium during the 2020 season.

The New York Giants, choosing fourth place, took their quarterback from the future last season (Daniel Jones), with teams in need of quarterback, the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, with the fifth and sixth pick, respectively .

Sky Sports NFL It will keep you updated with all the news and arguments of low season, including Scouting Combine, Free Agency and NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL