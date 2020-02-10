Home Latest News Trump acquitted in trial of political trial | Triumph

Donald Trump is the third American president to be dismissed and now he is also the third president to be acquitted.

Democrats accused him of abusing his power of office by organizing a pressure campaign for Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

He was also accused of obstructing Cognress for refusing to participate in the political trial investigation.

Trump denied acting badly and repeatedly called the political trial a "hoax."

Source: Al Jazeera

