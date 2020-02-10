Toyota motorist has a miraculous escape after driving through the nose in a large sink

A motorist had a lucky getaway after driving his car in a sump that opened in a residential area in Essex after the Ciara storm wreaked havoc in the UK overnight.

A huge void also appeared in a garden in Rochdale, after the houses in the area were evacuated due to flooding.

Dramatic photos show the vehicle in Essex submerged in the hole, while emergency workers tried to take it out.

The massive hole appeared in the early hours of this morning in Essex and local residents said they had heard a "commotion outside."

Workman looks at the car that had a miraculous escape after the car enters a sump that opens in a suburban street in Brentwood

The sump in Rochdale (pictured above) was discovered this morning after properties in the area were evacuated yesterday.

The Toyota is seen by the nose first in the huge hole that opened on Hatch Road in Brentwood.

It is not believed that the driver of the vehicle was injured after the incident.

The local Ollie Watson ran into the dramatic scene outside his home around 2:30 a.m.

The 50-year-old said he didn't hear the crash, that it happened a few doors down, and only went to investigate after his daughter mentioned a disturbance outside.

The massive depression appeared in the early hours of this morning when the storm Ciara was enraged. Emergency workers stand by Toyota today

Residents in the area first noticed the car around 2.30 a.m. this morning in the Brentwood area of ​​Essex

He said: & # 39; I thought it was a road accident at the beginning. We do not listen. Our daughter heard some commotion.

& # 39; Then we thought the fire brigade had cut the car in half, but it was really just coming out of the hole.

& # 39; It is very unusual. My neighbors were out there, and some people on the other side of the road.

I imagine he will stay there for a while. They must be worried about further sinking, I guess.

"I had to let the cord pass to go to work this morning."

A local resident tripped over the incident and the car remains in the hole this morning (above)

Essex fire and rescue teams responded yesterday to more than 70 weather-related incidents (pictured above the car in the sink)

Meanwhile, in Rochadale, residents were evacuated yesterday and a family was surprised when they discovered a large sink in their garden.

The shocking video shows the water flowing under the garden, a few meters from when residents park their cars.

In total, the Environment Agency issued six flood warnings in Greeater Manchester.

The Meteorological Office also issued an amber wind warning and a yellow rain warning, and meteorologists warned that strong gusts could bring a "life hazard,quot; due to flying debris and damage to buildings.

In a statement, Essex Fire and Rescue said: & # 39; Firefighters were called to Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch at 01:34 am after it was reported that a sewer had partially collapsed.

& # 39; Upon arrival, the teams reported that the hole extended towards the road and that a car was trapped.

Six properties were evacuated due to unstable terrain.

"The crews worked to make the scene safe before 3:53 am before leaving it to the care of Anglian Water."

An Anglian Water spokesman said: & # 39; We are currently at the site on Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch in Brentwood investigating a sump that opened along the way. We are working with other utilities (water and gas) in addition to the local police to assess if any of our pipes have been damaged.

The Fire and Rescue service had been bombed yesterday and had been called to more than 70 weather-related incidents.

The service answered hundreds of calls about the weather yesterday and responded to incidents such as the fall of trees in Witham and the collapse of the roof in Braintree.