Toya Johnson shares more beautiful photos of her daughter, Reign Rushing's birthday party

Toya Johnson celebrated her daughter Reign Rushing's second birthday last weekend, and made sure to flood her social media account with several photos of the important event. Look at the most recent ones she shared.

Two Reign's two sweet birthday sweets were a great success! Not only did they look good but they tasted even better! Thanks @talented_toya and @rolandscustomcakes the perfect duo! They killed Reign's candy table. "# Neworleansbakers,quot;, Toya captioned a post.

Someone wrote: "Good work, happy birthday, Reign," and another follower said: Woo Chile, I know that children bounced off the walls. "

A sponsor praised the agreement and said: "My God, everything looks so good!" I really love popsicles with your name! "And someone else said:" Sooo beautiful, that beautiful girl is so blessed @toyajohnson. "

A follower said: "This makes me want to come back and be a child again,quot; it looks so delicious ", and someone else posted this:" Thank you @toyajohnson for sharing your daughter's magical birthday. "

'There is no place like home! ❤️ # familytime ’Toya captioned the most recent post.

A fan spilled over Reign and said: "She is so pretty with so much personality." That picture with eating the crayfish on his face is that of his dad right there. Enjoy your Bc, they grow so fast. "

Someone else mentioned Toya's late brother, Rudy: ‘I miss Rudy. I found myself looking for him in the photo 😢 ’

Many people sent their best wishes to baby Reigny and wished her a happy birthday.

In other news, Toya is preparing for a new Weight no more movement.

She finally revealed where the Weight no more The movement will make its debut this year: "Miami, the Fl team,quot; Weight No More "is super excited to start our 5km walk / run tour in your city!"

Fans were very excited, and told Toya in the comments.



