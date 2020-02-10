Total snow in the Colorado ski areas after the early February storm

%MINIFYHTML69a88160813d41ce4a660b9f71665e8a11% %MINIFYHTML69a88160813d41ce4a660b9f71665e8a12%

The multi-barrel snow blast Colorado received during the past week has resulted in some phenomenal snow totals, along with epic highway problems and incredibly long elevation lines.

Breckenridge reported more than five feet, 62 inches to be exact, in the last seven days. Copper Mountain and Winter Park reported more than four feet during that time. Arapahoe Basin received three feet, 8 inches, and Steamboat reported 3½ feet.

The intense storm that closed Interstate 70 for much of Friday threw 24 inches at Loveland, according to its Saturday morning snow report, with 16 more falling in the next two days. Loveland could not open on Friday due to strong winds. Breckenridge scored 20 on Friday, with 16 more falling over the weekend. Both Breck and Copper Mountain closed the ground over the weekend due to the storm.

Total remarkable 72-hour snow for Colorado resorts starting this morning, through onthesnow.com:

Land of dreams: 40 inch

Breckenridge: 36 inch

Winter park 34 inch

Arapahoe Basin: 29 inch

Eldora 29 inch

Copper Mountain: 27 inch

Beaver Creek: 21 inch

Granby Ranch: 20 inch

Steamboat: 18 inch

Vail: 17 inch

Ski Cooper: 17 inch

Keystone: 16 inch

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

