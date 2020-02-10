Toni Braxton fans tell him he looks dazzling after watching his recent video in which he shows fans what he's working with

Toni Braxton shared a video that melted the hearts of some fans and illuminated the imagination of others. He is walking, showing his curvy body, and people simply cannot get enough of his amazing beauty. Watch the clip below.

One commenter published this: "Ladies and gentlemen The One & Only Toni Braxton," and another fan said: "Lawd has just fallen absolutely beautiful and still like hell."

Someone else posted: "Yo ma, I tell Duncan Hines that you look really succulent," and another follower said, "Ahhh … .. Love me a little bit of Toniiiii @tonibraxton. I don't care who knows."

A fan wrote: "Toni, you know you're fine, stop playing!", And another follower posted this: "Dam toni, you weren't as juicy as that when another sad love song came out."

Someone else was also surprised by Toni 's ass and exclaimed: "I didn't know that Toni had an apple cart like that," while another commentator posted this: "Girl, I thought you were @tamronhall! Say ah. & # 39 ;

One commenter wrote: ‘" You kill him from behind "haha, I agree! 🤤 walk that walk T !!!! Whew! "And another sponsor said:" Chile that carries heavy burden back there but deacons bless. "

Toni managed to impress his fans and fans recently again with his incredible Grammys look. The singer shared her appearance in the Grammys and that was fascinating as always.

She was wearing a pink dress, which was quite revealing, and all the fans were here for this amazing look.

The fans were amazed at his amazing appearance, and made sure to tell him that he is giving the ladies a run for their money.

Toni has been living his best life lately, and fans are happy to see each of his posts that he decides to share on his social media accounts.



