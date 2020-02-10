TikTok: Committing closely with academia and civil society to enrich the platform: TikTok – Latest news

TikTok said Monday that he is working with academia and civil society to improve engagement and enrich and empower the short video platform.

TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, said it is also harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to show relevant content to users.

"We analyze best practices, we work with academia and civil society. And, therefore, the partners on the platform are very important … start looking at the platform to understand, enrich and empower ourselves," Subi Chaturvedi , Chief of TikTok for Good, he said.

Affirming that the company has removed six million videos that were reported by the community, he also said: "Not only does it come from us, there are responsible citizens and we are holding hands (with them)."

TikTok, which has 200 million users in India, is extremely popular among young people in India. However, it has had its share of problems in the Indian market.

Last year, the Madras High Court had ordered the Center to ban the TikTok application, saying it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were available through such mobile applications. The order was lifted later and the application returned to the app stores.

Later, the Indian government issued notices to TikTok (and the group's company, Helo) along with a set of 24 questions about the alleged misuse of its platforms for "anti-national activities,quot; in India. The company had responded to the notice.

Chaturvedi, on Monday, cited examples of how TikTok had partnered with several educational institutes, including B schools to deliver short-form content on its platform, and was also working with different government organizations such as Uttarakhand and the Kerala police.

The platform is also harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to display relevant content, he said in a panel discussion on "Safer Internet Day."

The CEO of MyGov, Abhishek Singh, talked about the various initiatives undertaken by the government to ensure cybersecurity.

He said almost 600 government officials have been trained in cybersecurity, and there is a plan to train another 1,200 officials.

"To develop capacities with respect to police officers to investigate cybercrime, whether online fraud or online harassment in all these cases, we have reached a partnership with the National Law University in Bhopal to obtain an online PG Diploma in computer forensics where the objective is in the next two years we will train 1,000 police officers across the country and give them the necessary skills … ", he said.

