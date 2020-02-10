Tiger Shroff parties with Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor

%MINIFYHTML177db28ce706cbd93269811c176f84a411% %MINIFYHTML177db28ce706cbd93269811c176f84a412%

Tiger Shroff is someone who is rarely seen at parties, but it seems that this weekend, the actor was in the mood to let go. It was its director of Baaghi 3, Ahmed Khan's 22nd wedding anniversary and it was the perfect occasion for the actor to celebrate a lot. Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor were also seen at the party.

Ahmed Khan also wanted to celebrate the success of the trailer release of his next movie Baaghi 3 and, therefore, it was the big day that Tiger, Disha and Shraddha celebrated together with the director along with some other friends.