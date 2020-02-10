Tia Mowry explains why a "sister, sister,quot; reboot has not come out

%MINIFYHTMLae67bcf58a14a4e2d689054b1c84777911% %MINIFYHTMLae67bcf58a14a4e2d689054b1c84777912%

TSR Throwbackz: Now you know that "Sister, Sister,quot; is one of those classic gems that we couldn't have enough in the day! And although many of our favorite shows restart, we haven't seen anything from the twin sisters and their adoptive parents.

Well, it seems we finally have an answer why. Tia Mowry joined Tamron Hall in her program to talk about everything from motherhood to the life of twins, and of course, we had to know why a restart of "Sister, Sister,quot; has not yet reached our screens.

Tia says that although Tamera, the other cast members, and herself would love to bring the idea to life, some legal problems got in the way.

"A lot of people ask this question, and we try," he said. “Some rights and things got in the way. The legality stopped him and makes me sad. ”

In 2019, it was also announced that Tia would star in a restart of her hit show "The Game," where she played Melanie; Medical student and girlfriend of a professional athlete. Unfortunately, that restart will not happen either.

She says it seems that reboots are not in the cards for her.

"We even tried to restart,quot; The Game "and that is not happening," he said. "Sorry! I think the reboots are not in my DNA, I guess."

Would they be here for a reset of the twins, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!