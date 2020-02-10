Three new spin-offs of & # 39; Power & # 39; they are on their way

50 Cent is going to be a very busy man in 2020 after the end of Power revealed that the show would continue through three derived shows.

The spin-offs are Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel to the show, which focuses on the character 50 Cent played in the show. Power Book IV: Influence is also heading towards us with future governor Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), an unlikely fan favorite.

Power Book V: Force will explore Tommy Egan, which will be based not in New York but in Los Angeles, which will make a change from the dark and sandy streets of the original New York program.

"In the history of television, only a few select shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched in active production and development at the same time," Starz boss Jeffrey Hirsch said Sunday by deadline.

"These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters while presenting a growing set of complex and distinct characters along with the high octane drama that puts Power in a class of its own."