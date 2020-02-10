Three new spin-offs of & # 39; Power & # 39; they are on their way

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

50 Cent is going to be a very busy man in 2020 after the end of Power revealed that the show would continue through three derived shows.

The spin-offs are Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a prequel to the show, which focuses on the character 50 Cent played in the show. Power Book IV: Influence is also heading towards us with future governor Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate), an unlikely fan favorite.

Power Book V: Force will explore Tommy Egan, which will be based not in New York but in Los Angeles, which will make a change from the dark and sandy streets of the original New York program.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here