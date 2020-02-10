This is Samsung's great plan to face Apple and OnePlus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML1dd3b40e7e4df1a39dc01d6fe3400e5211% %MINIFYHTML1dd3b40e7e4df1a39dc01d6fe3400e5212%

NEW DELHI: Eight years ago, Samsung became the leader of the mobile phone industry in India with the launch of the "Galaxy S3,quot; since its installation of Noida.

Today, when the Indian smartphone market witnessed a modest 8% growth (year after year) in 2019, the South Korean giant registered decreasing shipments among the top five brands.

In the past eight years or so, we have seen a Chinese invasion like never before (Chinese smartphone brands captured 72 percent of the Indian market in 2019 compared to 60 percent in 2018), launching devices with features first level and taking the average point of sale (ASP) below.

%MINIFYHTML1dd3b40e7e4df1a39dc01d6fe3400e5213% %MINIFYHTML1dd3b40e7e4df1a39dc01d6fe3400e5214%

A premium player from the beginning, Samsung faced the heat as smartphones became more affordable with each passing year, and players like Xiaomi and Vivo captured the affordable segments to premium media, forcing the company to launch the M series exclusive online in the segment budget and modernizing the series & # 39; A & # 39; in the middle segment, which until now have been successful attempts.

%MINIFYHTML1dd3b40e7e4df1a39dc01d6fe3400e5215% %MINIFYHTML1dd3b40e7e4df1a39dc01d6fe3400e5216%

The company understands that it is best known for the segment of Rs 30,000 and above and has started 2020 by launching devices & # 39; Lite & # 39; of its successful premium brands, along with positive advances in 5G and folding space.

"The mobile business aims to improve profits by expanding sales of premium models, such as the improved 5G line and the new folding devices," the company said in declaring its results for fiscal year 2019 and the fourth quarter on January 30.

Samsung expects smartphone revenues to increase with the improved combination of products with the launch of new flagship models and folding devices.

In India, the company now seems to be back in its premium strategy, with the release of the & # 39; Lite & # 39; of S10 and Note10 Lite in the range where OnePlus currently rules.

According to Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India, considering the size and potential of the Indian market, it is certainly not saturation for the market or for any brand like Samsung.

The other brands in the market are relatively new, while Samsung has been in India for more than two decades as a lifestyle brand.

"These brands may or may want to instill freshness in your brand in terms of marketing and investments in retail, etc.," Singh told IANS.

In fact, Samsung started working well in the online space during the last two quarters.

Its Galaxy M series, in particular the Galaxy M30s device, performed well in the online segment, which helped revive its online participation in the fourth quarter of 2019 to an all-time high of 16.6 percent.

However, this happened at the cost of giving space to brands like I live in the offline space.

"This is interesting since offline has always been Samsung's forte for a long time," said the IDC executive.

By 2020, market competition is forecast to intensify as manufacturers increasingly adopt high-performance components, including application processors (APs), memory and cameras.

In response, Samsung plans to differentiate its premium smartphones by expanding the adoption of 5G and introducing new designs for folding products.

"The company is trying to get back on the path of growth. To revive in 2020, you need to build a portfolio at all price levels. The release of the & # 39; Lite & # 39; version of its flagship phones S10 and Note 10 it's a good step in that direction. " said Shilpi Jain, a research analyst at Counterpoint Research.

"In addition, you must be more aggressive in your marketing strategies on all platforms to fight competition," he added.

Samsung aims to improve profits by expanding sales of premium smartphones and improving the competitiveness of its mid-range to low-end line.

Adjusting your wallet would be a blessing for Samsung to revive its growth path.

In India, Samsung needs to be aggressive in the $ 200 to $ 500 segment.

"This segment is expected to experience a growth in updates this year. It is expected that almost all brands will bring models in this price range and the competition will be very tough," said Singh.

