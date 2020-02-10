This is exclusive to us: why Rebecca comes to Kate's rescue

It's time for Kate to shine We are and E! News has an exclusive preview.
"A Hell of a Week: Part Three,quot; follows Chrissy MetzKate, completing the Big Three trilogy of the fourth season after Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) received attention in the first parts. The description of the episode, directed by Hartley, is as vague as it seems: "Kate finds strength in unexpected places." However, the exclusive look above is a good preview of what is to come.
In the video, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are preparing for a trip to a baby retreat where they will be close to other parents of blind children. But the big surprise trip is not exactly exciting for Toby.
"There are many things at work this week. It will be difficult to lose a couple of days. Are you sure this is not too early?" Toby asks.
When Kate asks Toby flatly if he doesn't want to go, the bell saves him. Well, the phone. It's RebeccaMandy Moore) and wants to know what happens with the retreat and how Toby reacted to the surprise trip. "Yes, I was really surprised, but she has a really big project at work right now, so she can't go," says Kate, deciding on her husband.
"Why don't I join you?" Rebecca asks. You see, she "really wanted a good recovery session, just the two of us."
Notice how Rebecca says she is making a mental list of everything she needs. Like the previous installments of "A Hell of a Week,quot;, this episode centered on Kate will explore past and present themes of Kate.
