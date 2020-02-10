There are no links between coronaviruses, migratory birds, we do not believe fear psychosis: Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday that "scary psychosis,quot; is being created by the new coronavirus and ruled out the suggestion that migratory birds could be the reason behind its spread.

Speaking at an event, Javadekar said there was no relationship between migratory birds and the virus.

"We do not believe a fear psychosis on the subject. There is no connection between the coronavirus and migratory birds. With regard to diseases or viruses of birds and animals, the conference will discuss these issues," he said.