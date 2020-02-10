The world's first FLOATING CITY could become a reality in a decade

Plans to create the first floating city on the planet could become a reality in the next decade as scientists increase efforts to safeguard communities threatened by rising sea levels.

The United Nations is leading the revolutionary project, which will see self-sufficient floating platforms anchored to the seabed on which houses can be built.

Each would be strong enough to house tens of thousands of people and, at the same time, have typical characteristics of the city, such as public squares and markets.

When the plan was announced last year, it made headlines due to its ambition scale, but this week, the main figures gave new life to the idea by speculating that a 10-year calendar could be achieved for the first floating city .

UN-Habitat Deputy Director Victor Kisob said: "Floating cities sound like a crazy idea, but they could lead to all kinds of possibilities if done in the right way," according to the National.

He added: "The next step would be to design a prototype with private sector partners that could be tested."

Ninety percent of the world's largest cities are vulnerable to immersion as glaciers melt and the seas rise on a warming planet.

UN-Habitat, which works on sustainable urban development, has partnered with the private firm Oceanix, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and The Explorers Club, a professional society, to advance the concept.

A UN-backed partnership will study the futuristic perspective of floating cities and analyze how platforms at sea could help rescue coastal cities at risk of flooding due to climate change (artist impression)

Scientists are also ruling out plans to isolate these cities, which will be located approximately one kilometer from the mainland in shallow water, so that they are not affected by the abnormal weather.

Marc Collins Chen, director of operations at Oceanix, said today at the World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi: “ I am often asked if these settlements would be solid against tsunamis, hurricanes and other extreme weather conditions.

"We are working with the MIT Ocean Engineering Center to see how these modular structures can withstand category five weather conditions."

The association plans to build a prototype open to the public within months, which it hopes to dock in the East River next to the UN headquarters.

Compared to another located in Copenhagen, the New York City version aims to grow its own food and meet its water and energy needs, said the American company Oceanix, which will build it.

With 90 percent of the world's largest cities vulnerable to flooding as glaciers melt and the seas rise on a warming planet, modular platforms anchored to the bottom of the sea could connect into a ring to house communities on top of the oceans, members said

The concept has prompted cutting-edge research in water management, ocean engineering and agriculture that could produce floating cities that are self-sufficient and safe from extreme weather such as storms, heard a discussion at the United Nations

The vision of floating cities has raised doubts about whether they could divert attention from the root causes of climate change, which by increasing sea levels threatens low-lying coastal communities with storm surge and flooding.

Some have also warned that cities may end up being only for the ultra-rich, such as the floating villas that are currently sold on the coast of Dubai, a risk that the new project intends to address by exploring the sea houses for the needy as well.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said that much of the emerging research technology in floating cities could also be used to improve existing cities on the mainland.

If global average temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 ° F) from pre-industrial times, sea levels could rise up to 30.3 inches (77cm) by 2100, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

"We are basically building resilience at the platform level," said Marc Collins Chen, executive director of Oceanix.

The lower limit of 1.5 ° C enshrined in the Paris Agreement is likely to be broken between 2030 and 2052 if global warming continues at its current rate and unprecedented measures are taken to stop the increase, according to a 2018 IPCC report .

"The benefits will not only be what you will do in the water, but also on land," he said.

Small pod-like devices will be used to transport people through floating cities that will be equipped with everything that a normal terrestrial society would have access to, such as restaurants, markets and even parks.